Style Scenario: A Round of Golf with friends

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Whether you golf or not, taking a few hours to go play 9, a round, or just hit the driving range, is a great way to practice some athleticism, socialize with friends, and perhaps knock back a few beers but work them off while you play. Here’s a casual take on a look for the course. And don’t forget, there’s no shame in BIPSIC (ball in pocket, sitting in cart), when a hole has gotten the best of you.

The Polo: J. Crew Performance Jersey Polo Shirt in Stripe – $34.99 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE ($65). A soft cotton blend made to wick moisture, so your sweat can evaporate and you can stay dryer and cooler. Has some length to it, so might run long on guys with shorter torsos. A departure from the solid polos you typically see on a course. Has been getting heavy discounts lately, and should drop further with upcoming codes.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Gray Nylon Strap Watch – $205. Going with a nylon strap watch here, since leather wrapped against skin on a warm day doesn’t make for much comfort. If you’re looking for something a little more colorful just swap that nylon strap out.

The Sun Protection: Sun Bum Scalp and Hair Mist – $14.99 or Melin A-Game Hydro Floating Performance Snapback – $59. If you’re in the market for a lightweight, cool-wearing ball cap that can pull double duty while enjoying the water, this is made for that. Also, if you’re not a hat guy but want to protect your noggin from the sun, use a hair and scalp sunscreen mist. It’s designed to not make your hair oily and weighed it down. For full protection, utilize both suggestions.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Cruisers – $35. A different shape, but from the model pics on Huckberry, on the face they don’t look too far out there. Just different enough to garner some compliments. And you can’t beat the price.

The Shorts: GAP Factory 10″ Chambray Shorts with Washwell – $16.99 ($44.99). Lightweight chambray shorts with a little more coverage for sun protection. Mostly cotton with a small amount of spandex for stretch. Part of GAP’s water saving Washwell program, so you can feel good about that. Another departure from the norm, but if you’re in a casual game there’s no need to wear golf specific gear.

The Sneakers: Nike Roshe G – $80. Affordable golf shoe/sneakers with enough traction to assist on the course, but not so much that you have to tear them off the moment you step off the links. Not something to wear around town, but in the clubhouse/drive home? Sure.

The Socks: Smartwool Sneaker Cushion No Show Merino Wool Socks – $16. Going with merino here for the sweat wicking properties. Smartwool always seems to be a safe bet in the world of foot underwear. (I mean that’s what socks are, right?)

The Belt: Banana Republic Webb Belt in Olive Green – $47. A desaturated green belt to break up the blues. Should go on sale pretty often. And when it does, it’ll drop to around $35.

The Sweat Mopper/Sun blocker: Made in the USA 3-Pack Bandanas – $14. Bandanas are suuuper useful in the summer. Great for wiping sweat, blowing the pollen out of your nose, or tying around the back of your neck if it’s starting to get burned. Throw some in your golf bag. And car. And maybe carry one on you for the heck of it during the sweaty season.