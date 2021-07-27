Style Poll: Ugly or Awesome? The new J. Crew New Balance 327

J. Crew just launched a late summer collection and it is tent-wall to tent-wall GORPcore. Like, dude is literally out here in a field, leaning on a sleeping bag, wistfully staring at a Nalgene. That’s… something. Meanwhile, these trail running sneakers are one of the stand outs.

But like many new arrivals (across all brands), they seem to have one foot in the garish, “More is MORE” nonsense perpetuated by high fashion brands… yet their other foot is in the “that’s modern but also kinda retro cool” aesthetics camp.

I think it’s the lines, mix of materials, color of the sole, etc. that make them appealing? To some?

Or not?

So what are they? To you of course. Since aesthetics are subjective.

Ugly or Awesome? J. Crew's New Balance 327 Sneakers. Ugly. Enough with this fancy-GORPcore stuff.

Awesome. Inject this crunchiness into my veins.

Both. Ugly AND Awesome. Which is the point.

I like turtles. View Results

Turtles. Very GORPcore. Kid was ahead of his time.