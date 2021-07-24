Steal Alert: Nike Killshots (navy swoosh OG) down to $54 on Nike.com

Note: At post time, it’s sizes 10 and up available. Apologies if you’re a 9.5 or under.

Pretty sure at this point I’m ethically obligated to let everyone know when Nike’s Killshot 2 sneakers go on sale. They’re as ubiquitous as it gets in the casual #menswear sphere.

And this sale is about as good as it gets for them.

Already on sale, direct through Nike, and the extra 20% off code BEST20 drops them even further. You DO have to sign up for a Nike.com members account to use that extra 20% off code BEST20. But by doing so, you also end up with free shipping! Swooshy swoosh swoosh!

Massive thank you to Ryan R. for the tip here.

That’s it.

Carry on.