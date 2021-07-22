Steal Alert: Cobbler Union Up to 50% off Anniversary Sale

Those are fannnnncy.

And by coincidence, our shoe expert Adam has a pair of Cobbler Union shoes, in house, since he’s working on a review of them for the site. He actually sent in the tip on this sale. And here’s what he had to say:

These are on par with, if not a step above, Grant Stone’s stuff. Cobbler Union shoes are made in Spain using well above average materials and their fantastic craftsmanship is tangible. I’m super impressed with their “Alex uR” longwing bluchers (sadly not on sale) that I’m currently working on for an upcoming review, and would not hesitate to purchase them if I was in the market for new shoes. My review pair feels a little tight and narrow, so I’d suggest going true-to-size for your first pair. If you muck it up, returns are free and easy within 30 days.

So it’s “up to” 50% off. Not everything will get that half off cut. And sizes are moving pretty quick. Don’t be surprised if you see something, click into the product page, hit that drop down menu to select your size, and you get smacked up side the head with a “whoops, sorry, we’re out of stock” message.

There’s also a lot of “museum” calf in this sale. That stuff is purposefully more marbled looking. Some guys love it, some don’t.

Head here for an explanation of how their lasts fit. Lasts = the mold a shoe is built around.

Shipping and returns are free. Yes, even on this sale stuff. Update: HOLD ON THERE SPARKY. So the big banner at the top of the sale page clearly says “shop confidently with free shipping and free returns within the continental US”… yet their shipping/returns FAQ page clearly says sale items can be returned for store credit only? Maybe the anniversary sale is an exception?

That’s all. Carry on. Thanks to our man Adam for the tip here.

Very top photo is from the Cobbler Union Instagram, and appears to be their Richard Cap toe (maybe in museum calf?) getting a shine.