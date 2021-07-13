Steal Alert: $50 off Spier’s line of Goodyear welted shoes and boots

PAOLO. HIT THE MUSIC.

Shoes! Y’know, NOT slippers. Not “house” shoes. SHOES shoes! REAL SHOES. Listen. LISTEN TO ME BRIAN. No one ever conquered the world in Dearfoams! Who’s Brian? Doesn’t matter. Listen to me! SHOES!

Spier is doing a quick, 48 hour flash sale on their line of made in Portugal (from nice full grain box calf leather or suede), Goodyear welted shoes. Fifty bucks off. No code needed. Those materials and construction are tough to do for under $200.

Weddings are back on. Those suede cap toe oxfords, or the brogue cap-toe oxfords would look great with this style scenario.

Back-to-the-office is starting to pick up steam too. Double Monks? Perfect for something less stuffy as we awkwardly sit on the fence between sweatpants and traditional business casual.

Have you gotten your 2nd vaccine yet? Yes? Good for you. Thank you for quite literally helping save civilization. As a member of civilization, I hereby declare you’ve earned the right to purchase a new pair of shoes.

At least, that’s how I myself recently rationalized a new shoe purchase.

Brains, man. Thoughts and emotions.

Sizes are a bit scattered. That happens with Spier since they’re small enough that they don’t keep a tremendous amount of stock on hand. A reminder that returns are free only if it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase. You can find their return policy here.

The $50 off shoes deal expires tomorrow, Wednesday July 15th.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The new brogue cap toe balmorals. Full review here.