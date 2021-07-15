Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Nordy Anniversary Sale Preview, Made in the USA Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale PREVIEW is Live

Nordstrom menswear

Pretty sure if you’re a Nordstrom Card Member, you should be good to go as of tomorrow? I think. Not sure, being that I’m not a cardmember myself (apologies if I’m getting the tiers wrong). General public access begins on July 28th. It really is one of the best sales of the year, across all brands/stores. And as always (say it with me), everything ships and returns for free.

 

adidas: 25% off select w/ HOTDEAL

adidas shoes

The problem is that a LOT of adidas’ (adidas’s?) best sellers are excluded. Stan Smiths, Superstars, UltraBoosts, etc. Not getting the 25% off. Yet not everything is excluded. Future shoes. LOTS of future shoes!

 

TheTieBar: Extra 25% off FINAL Sale Items w/ SALE25

The Tie Bar menswear

“And our staff tailor is Mr. Chip Pents”Car Talk. And that’s the first and last time a men’s style website will reference both Run the Jewels and NPR’s Car Talk in the same post. Anyway, TheTieBar’s sale section is pretty darn stacked right now. Almost a thousand items at post time. All final sale though. No returns on any of this stuff. But $26.25 for stretch wool dress pants? A risk due to final sale, but still. Wow.

 

Timex: Up to 50% off End of Season Sale

Timex watches

Question. How can a watch company have an “end of season” sale? I suppose some watches are better for summer than others. Anyway, select models here.

 

Brooks Brothers: Two 1818 Suits for $1399 (normally $998 – $1198 per)

Brooks Brothers suits

For the workweek = suit and tie crowd. Works out to 30% off, at minimum, and possibly more depending on the spendiness of the fabric (1818 line starts at $998 and goes up from there). Made in the USA or Italy. Lots of colors and patterns to pick from here, and multiple fits as well. Milano = slimmest. Madison = traditional cut. Regent = trim but not tight.

 

BONUS  Christopher Ward “Summer Specials” Sale

Christopher Ward watch

The Pick: C65 Trident Automatic – $670 ($895)

Looks like their up to half off sale has rolled over into this “summer specials” sale? A few new watches added, but not many. Most of these have been picked over pretty quick. Everything still comes with the 60 day free returns / 60 month movement guarantee. Just read that policy on returns. It’s not like you can wear the thing on vacation then send it back. Not that you would.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »