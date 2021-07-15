Nordy Anniversary Sale Preview, Made in the USA Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale PREVIEW is Live
- Allen Edmonds Strand – $259.90 ($395)
- Zella Torrey Performance Shorts – $38.90 ($59)
- Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe – $99.90 ($140)
- Rhone Reign Performance Hidden Button Down Polo – $58.90 ($88)
- Kiehl’s: 33% off Select Men’s Grooming Products
- Rodd & Gunn Waverley Water Repellent Quilted Suede Bomber Jacket – $449.90 ($798)
- adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe – $119.90 ($180)
- Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses – $99.90 ($161)
Pretty sure if you’re a Nordstrom Card Member, you should be good to go as of tomorrow? I think. Not sure, being that I’m not a cardmember myself (apologies if I’m getting the tiers wrong). General public access begins on July 28th. It really is one of the best sales of the year, across all brands/stores. And as always (say it with me), everything ships and returns for free.
adidas: 25% off select w/ HOTDEAL
- Aqua Slides – $18.75 ($25) stay gold
- ZX 1K Boost Shoes – $75 ($100)
- Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 – $48.75 ($65)
- Climacool Vento Shoes – $105 ($140)
- ZX 2K BOOST SHOES – $112.50 ($150)
The problem is that a LOT of adidas’ (adidas’s?) best sellers are excluded. Stan Smiths, Superstars, UltraBoosts, etc. Not getting the 25% off. Yet not everything is excluded. Future shoes. LOTS of future shoes!
TheTieBar: Extra 25% off FINAL Sale Items w/ SALE25
- 97% wool/3% spandex Dress Pants – $26.25 FINAL ($75) multiple colors/fits
- Solid Leather Brown Belt – $18.37 FINAL ($35)
- Novel Gingham Navy Pocket Square – $3.75 FINAL ($10)
- Gingham Classic Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $28.87 FINAL ($55)
- Polished Chambray Grey Dress Shirt – $28.87 FINAL ($55)
- Pointed Tip Knit Polkas Navy Tie – $9.37 FINAL ($25)
“And our staff tailor is Mr. Chip Pents” – Car Talk. And that’s the first and last time a men’s style website will reference both Run the Jewels and NPR’s Car Talk in the same post. Anyway, TheTieBar’s sale section is pretty darn stacked right now. Almost a thousand items at post time. All final sale though. No returns on any of this stuff. But $26.25 for stretch wool dress pants? A risk due to final sale, but still. Wow.
Timex: Up to 50% off End of Season Sale
- Todd Snyder x Q Timex 38mm – $124.99 ($179)
- Marlin Hand-Wound 34mm Leather Strap Watch – $138.99 ($199)
- Waterbury Traditional Chronograph 42mm – $83.99 ($169)
Question. How can a watch company have an “end of season” sale? I suppose some watches are better for summer than others. Anyway, select models here.
Brooks Brothers: Two 1818 Suits for $1399 (normally $998 – $1198 per)
For the workweek = suit and tie crowd. Works out to 30% off, at minimum, and possibly more depending on the spendiness of the fabric (1818 line starts at $998 and goes up from there). Made in the USA or Italy. Lots of colors and patterns to pick from here, and multiple fits as well. Milano = slimmest. Madison = traditional cut. Regent = trim but not tight.
BONUS Christopher Ward “Summer Specials” Sale
The Pick: C65 Trident Automatic – $670 ($895)
Looks like their up to half off sale has rolled over into this “summer specials” sale? A few new watches added, but not many. Most of these have been picked over pretty quick. Everything still comes with the 60 day free returns / 60 month movement guarantee. Just read that policy on returns. It’s not like you can wear the thing on vacation then send it back. Not that you would.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off sale styles w/ SALEONSALE
- EXPRESS: Extra 50% off their clearance section, no code needed
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ ENDOFSEASON