Nordy Anniversary Sale Preview, Made in the USA Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Pretty sure if you’re a Nordstrom Card Member, you should be good to go as of tomorrow? I think. Not sure, being that I’m not a cardmember myself (apologies if I’m getting the tiers wrong). General public access begins on July 28th. It really is one of the best sales of the year, across all brands/stores. And as always (say it with me), everything ships and returns for free.

The problem is that a LOT of adidas’ (adidas’s?) best sellers are excluded. Stan Smiths, Superstars, UltraBoosts, etc. Not getting the 25% off. Yet not everything is excluded. Future shoes. LOTS of future shoes!

“And our staff tailor is Mr. Chip Pents” – Car Talk. And that’s the first and last time a men’s style website will reference both Run the Jewels and NPR’s Car Talk in the same post. Anyway, TheTieBar’s sale section is pretty darn stacked right now. Almost a thousand items at post time. All final sale though. No returns on any of this stuff. But $26.25 for stretch wool dress pants? A risk due to final sale, but still. Wow.

Question. How can a watch company have an “end of season” sale? I suppose some watches are better for summer than others. Anyway, select models here.

For the workweek = suit and tie crowd. Works out to 30% off, at minimum, and possibly more depending on the spendiness of the fabric (1818 line starts at $998 and goes up from there). Made in the USA or Italy. Lots of colors and patterns to pick from here, and multiple fits as well. Milano = slimmest. Madison = traditional cut. Regent = trim but not tight.

The Pick: C65 Trident Automatic – $670 ($895)

Looks like their up to half off sale has rolled over into this “summer specials” sale? A few new watches added, but not many. Most of these have been picked over pretty quick. Everything still comes with the 60 day free returns / 60 month movement guarantee. Just read that policy on returns. It’s not like you can wear the thing on vacation then send it back. Not that you would.

Also worth a mention: