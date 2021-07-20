Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2021

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Rugged looking. Relatively inexpensive. Olive green, functioning bezel with an aluminum inlay. 100m of water resistance. 43mm (!!) in diameter. So NOT some tiny thing. Big. Quite big. Want something smaller? Try the Navi Harbor 38mm. That’s $135.

Rhone Reign Performance Polo – $58.90 during the upcoming Nordy Anniversary Sale ($88)

From the brand that brought you this year’s polo-palooza winner. Not a pique fabric like the Delta Pique polo, but instead a jersey like fabric. Still performance, still wicking, and STILL has a hidden button down collar (according to the Rhone website). Big potential here. And a big deal, being that when Rhone runs a sale, it’s usually final sale. No returns through Rhone. That’s not the case here with it being Nordy. So savings AND the opportunity to return if it shows up and doesn’t fit/work out. On sale now if you’re a cardmember. Goes on sale 7/28 for the rest of us who aren’t.

White canvas uppers with a contrasting tan, recycled rubber outsole. Perfect for wearing with all sorts of warm weather outfits. Also available in navy with a white speckled sole, and olive with a tan outsole. Seems to not come up for codes that often. Fingers crossed that changes.

200m of water resistance. Rubber strap. Seiko automatic movement. Rotating interior bezel. That looks like it could be a heck of a watch for the rest of the heat and nastiness that is the long hot summer of 2021.

For those of us who are stuck in the blue/grey rut, a deep red henley (and some earth tone chinos) like the one shown above is a perfect way to break out. 100% linen here. Perfect for the dead of summer. Wear it with that Timex or Dan Henry, some beat up chinos, and those J. Crew sneakers, and you’ve got a terrific super-casual but not sloppy look. Available in a couple other colors too.

Both of those outfits look terrific. Great idea starters there for easy, summery outfits appropriate for many warm weather occasions, based around one versatile yet not solid jacket. Just quarter lined in the back. Looks like the texture to the weave should allow it to breathe. Havana fit works for most frames, and the patch pockets help keep it looking casual enough to wear with sneakers. Ships and returns for free.

