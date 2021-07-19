Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Timex Sale, Spier Suits Restock, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The Welton dress watch too eh? Big thanks to Dave C. for the tip on this one. A reminder that free shipping at Nordy Rack doesn’t kick in until $89, and returns are only free if you can get the thing back to a brick and mortar shop. Otherwise, it’s $5.95 for the return label.

Careful now. All final sale. No returns. It’s a clearance event and they don’t want this stuff back. Code EVENBETTER runs through tomorrow, 7/20.

Best bang for the buck in the business. If you’re looking to get a new suit (maybe you gained or lost weight during the pandemic, or, you’ve committed to dressing sharp this year now that we’re headed out of this mess)… Spier just restocked their hugely popular core-line of suits. It’s what you’d expect. Navy, charcoal, medium gray, light gray, etc… all in nice Australian wool, half canvas construction, lined in Bemberg instead of cheap stuffy polyester, and with small construction details you’d normally only find on more expensive suits. These are their most popular suits. This is the foundation stuff. So they have a tendency to run out of common sizes and fits after they’ve hit the site for a bit. Just be warned.

This one is all over the place. Very much an end of season clearance thing, and there’s even some cold weather stuff stuck in there. Picks above are limited to items that have pretty significant discounts (ie: half off or more). Some final sale stuff is lurking in the sale section. Picks above are NOT sale section, at post time. For now. I think.

Also worth a mention…