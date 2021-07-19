Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Timex Sale, Spier Suits Restock, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Nordstrom Rack: More than a few Todd Snyder Timex Watches on Sale

Timex watches

The Welton dress watch too eh? Big thanks to Dave C. for the tip on this one. A reminder that free shipping at Nordy Rack doesn’t kick in until $89, and returns are only free if you can get the thing back to a brick and mortar shop. Otherwise, it’s $5.95 for the return label.

 

J. Crew Factory: Extra 50% off Clearance Items w/ EVENBETTER

J. Crew Factory menswear

Careful now. All final sale. No returns. It’s a clearance event and they don’t want this stuff back. Code EVENBETTER runs through tomorrow, 7/20.

 

Spier & Mackay: Core Suit Line Restock – $328

Spier and Mackay suits

Best bang for the buck in the business. If you’re looking to get a new suit (maybe you gained or lost weight during the pandemic, or, you’ve committed to dressing sharp this year now that we’re headed out of this mess)… Spier just restocked their hugely popular core-line of suits. It’s what you’d expect. Navy, charcoal, medium gray, light gray, etc… all in nice Australian wool, half canvas construction, lined in Bemberg instead of cheap stuffy polyester, and with small construction details you’d normally only find on more expensive suits. These are their most popular suits. This is the foundation stuff. So they have a tendency to run out of common sizes and fits after they’ve hit the site for a bit. Just be warned.

 

BONUS  Banana Republic: Up to 75% off Sale items + extra 20% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARDSALE

Banana Republic menswear

This one is all over the place. Very much an end of season clearance thing, and there’s even some cold weather stuff stuck in there. Picks above are limited to items that have pretty significant discounts (ie: half off or more). Some final sale stuff is lurking in the sale section. Picks above are NOT sale section, at post time. For now. I think.

 

Also worth a mention…

