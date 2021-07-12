Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Polarized Ray Bans, J. Crew Factory 60% off select, & More

Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

J. Crew Factory: 60% off select (expires 7/12)

J. Crew Factory menswear

Not mainline J. Crew. Don’t be fooled. This is little brother Factory here. And getting a handle on what the “price” is of a JCF item is always a bit tough, but anything 50% off or more is usually a solid deal. Select items here. Expires today, 7/12.

 

Nordstrom Rack: Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarers – $74.97 ($185)

Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarers

Full disclosure. I’m not 100% sure which model these are. I’m thinking they’re the RB4184? That’s their updated version of the Wayfarer. Somehow looks less chunky, despite having a “slightly larger” shape. Dimensions are 54-17-145mm. It’s Nordstrom Rack, not Nordstrom, so free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89, and returns will cost you a $5.95 pre-paid label unless you can get them back to a physical Nordstrom Rack store.

 

Spier & Mackay: Up to 40% off “Fresh Summer Markdowns”

Spier and Mackay

Holy moly, can it really be time to start looking towards… fall? For real? With this heat going on? The retail calendar is always a step (or seven) ahead. Spier has added a bunch of new, warm-weather items to their sale section. Seems like we have a lot of summer left. Like, this summer might last to 2037 at this point.

 

BONUS Macy’s: Black Friday in July Watch Specials

Watches offered by Macy's

Lotta weird stuff in there, but that’s Macy’s for you. Some classics and new classics as well. You might be able to find some of these at gray market dealers for a little less, but Macy’s is an authorized seller. So that means these’ll all come with a factory warranty. Right around $200 is a good price for those new Seiko 5 Sports automatics. Full review here. Promo ends today, 7/12/21.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale items, no code necessary.
  • Nordstrom: The big Anniversary Sale is coming up in the not too distant future. Earliest preview access is currently live for high-spending cardholders. Sale will finally go live to the public on July 28th.
  • Brooks Brothers: 40% off 4 shirts, 30% off 3 shirts, 20% off 2 shirts.

