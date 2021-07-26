Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – A Sneaky Good Todd Snyder Sale, GAP’s Cyber Monday in July, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Todd Snyder: New Items Added to their Sale Section + Extra 10% off w/ TODD10

Todd Snyder

And lots of it is NOT final sale. There’s some older final sale stuff in there cooking, but plenty can be returned in case it doesn’t work out. Big thanks to Jeremy for the tip here, who also gave a heads up about the TODD10 code taking an extra 10% off at checkout. For now. Who knows when that code will expire though. Could be imminent. Sneaky good deal on those Loakes. Those can be hard to find stateside.

 

GAP: 46% off w/ codes CYBER & MORE

GAP menswear

They’re also doing an extra 50% off sale items with the code FIFTY. Stacked with the extra 10% off code MORE, that drops that puffer vest (which will come in handy in a few months) down to… (sticks tongue out, counts on fingers, takes off shoes and socks to count on toes)… not much. Always leave it up to GAP to be running like a bazillion codes at once.

 

Huckberry: Annual Summer Sale ends Today (Mon 7/26)

Huckberry goods

Sound the “a rare Huckberry sale is ending” klaxon. Stock has been pretty picked over at this point, but the above picks still have some sizes left at post time. Head here for the original run down. Their sale section might be worth another scroll if Huckberry is up your alley. Good grief, is summer really starting to come to an end? The Hall of Fame game is coming up. That (to me) always signals that fall is kinda sorta maybe on the way.

 

Also worth a mention…

