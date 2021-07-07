A quick housekeeping update…

Since the beginning Dappered has used Feedburner (a Google property) to deliver our daily posts on Dappered via email. Alas, Google has decided to turn off this particular feature of Feedburner at some point this month, so we had to find a new way to send our emails out.

We migrated our email list to a new service called MailPoet. It’ll be cleaner and meaner, and still deliver the daily Dappered-ness. Now, if you’re suddenly no longer receiving emails from Dappered, this is why. Your email address may be a casualty of the switch.

If your emails from us somehow stopped, or, you’ve never received them before and want to get on the list, just enter your email address in the “CONNECT WITH DAPPERED” box to the right, or down below if you’re reading this on your mobile device or tablet.

Also know that we’re super appreciative if you are signed up or do sign up, and we take your privacy seriously. Your email address will never be shared by the Dappered powers that be, and we will only ever use it to send you updates about new stuff published to Dappered.

That’s it!

Thanks for sharing your inbox with us. Carry on.

Photo by Stephen Phillips – Hostreviews.co.uk on Unsplash.