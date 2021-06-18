The Weekend Reset: Supply Chains, Migos, and Subversive Sitcoms

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.
WATCH: Kevin Can F**k Himself
For those of you who love sitcoms, 2021 has blessed us with not just one, but TWO shows that dissect and subvert the sitcom formula. Kevin Can F*** Himself hinges on a brilliant premise: Allison Roberts is a sitcom wife, who’s stuck in an “aw shucks” supporting role to her manchild husband. But after years of being little more than window dressing, Allison decides to revolt — and get revenge. Starring Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy as Allison, this is a wildly subversive show that pokes fun at the conventions of the multicam comedy in the best possible way.
READ: How the World Ran Out of Everything
I’ve been trying to get my hands on a PlayStation 5 since November with exactly zero luck. Thanks to a shortage of computer chips, getting a PS5 at retail is next to impossible. And it’s not just videogame consoles affected by the chip shortage — cars, computers, phones and many other consumer products use the same chips, too. In this fascinating article, the New York Times delves deep into how Covid completely screwed up supply chains throughout the globe, leading to shortages of not just computer chips, but of all kinds of consumer products. A great read for those of you who’ve had the experience of getting a coveted item into your shopping cart… only for it to disappear before you check out. Thanks to Joe for the suggestion. Photo by Hennie Stander on Unsplash.
LISTEN: Culture III
Migos are back in the game. After a bloated, somewhat lackluster second album, their new record, Culture III, is back-to-basics, full of bangin’ beats and swagger and genius rhymes. It’s also a record with range: Culture III samples everyone from the Temptations to Tchaikovsky. For those of you eager for an album of fun summer bangers, look no further. Also thanks to Joe for the suggestion.
MAKE: Flood Burgers
Imagine a Gusher, except — instead of a fruit snack surrounding a yummy core of juice, it’s a burger surrounding a yummy core of burger juice — that, ladies and gents, is the Flood Burger. An innovation crafted by Serious Eats’ genius mad scientist, J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, the Flood Burger involves squeezing the juice out of some burgers, freezing said juice, and then adding frozen burger juice to a new batch of burgers, to get a huge, plump, crisp, juicy, perfect burger. If you’re a burger fan, you owe it to yourself to try this out. Photo by Michael Wave on Unsplash.
GO: Out for Dinner
Thanks to vaccination, things are now opening up throughout the US. If you feel comfortable, this weekend could be a great time to check out a new restaurant in your neighborhood, or to return to an old favorite. Have a partner? Make it a date night. Single? Go treat yourself to a yummy solo meal and outing. (Seriously — I’m a big, big fan of taking myself out to dinner.) There’s something magical about going out for good food, good bread, and good wine. Photo by Lefteris kallergis on Unsplash.
About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer and tutoring company co-Founder. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.