The Weekend Reset: Supply Chains, Migos, and Subversive Sitcoms

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

For those of you who love sitcoms, 2021 has blessed us with not just one, but TWO shows that dissect and subvert the sitcom formula. Kevin Can F*** Himself hinges on a brilliant premise: Allison Roberts is a sitcom wife, who’s stuck in an “aw shucks” supporting role to her manchild husband. But after years of being little more than window dressing, Allison decides to revolt — and get revenge. Starring Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy as Allison, this is a wildly subversive show that pokes fun at the conventions of the multicam comedy in the best possible way.

I’ve been trying to get my hands on a PlayStation 5 since November with exactly zero luck. Thanks to a shortage of computer chips, getting a PS5 at retail is next to impossible. And it’s not just videogame consoles affected by the chip shortage — cars, computers, phones and many other consumer products use the same chips, too. In this fascinating article, the New York Times delves deep into how Covid completely screwed up supply chains throughout the globe, leading to shortages of not just computer chips, but of all kinds of consumer products. A great read for those of you who’ve had the experience of getting a coveted item into your shopping cart… only for it to disappear before you check out. Thanks to Joe for the suggestion. Photo by Hennie Stander on Unsplash.