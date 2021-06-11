The Weekend Reset: Musicals, Canyons, and Ice Cream

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.
See: In the Heights
Before Hamilton tore it up on stage and screen, In the Heights was Lin Manuel Miranda’s first big Broadway smash. An immigrant story about a bodega owner and the Washington Heights community he lives in, featuring stunningly choreographed dancing and music that draws from a wide range of hip-hop, pop and Broadway influences, this is a film that will make you want to boogie in your seat. Now in theaters, and also streaming on HBO Max.
MAKE: Ice Cream
With the weather heating up and summer (scientifically) a few weeks away, we’re approaching that time of year when cold foods are especially refreshing. And there’s nothing quite like good ice cream on a hot day. These days, there are plenty of amazing and unique ice cream vendors out there, but there’s something particularly wonderful about making your own. (It’s also a really great way to impress a date.) I’m a big fan of Cuisinart’s Ice Cream maker, which I’ve used to make everything from fresh mint chip to apricot pit ice creams, but if you don’t have a churn, Serious Eats has a no-churn vanilla that is flat-out fantastic. Photo by Michelle Tsang on Unsplash.
WATCH: Loki
Marvel’s latest series for Disney+ stars Loki, the Asgardian God of Mischief, brilliantly played by the inimitable Tom Hiddleston. But instead of a down-the-middle superhero show, Loki draws its inspiration as much from classic noir films and Mad Men. Based on the first episode, this looks to be another smash success for Marvel and Disney. Episodes drop every Wednesday on Disney +.
LISTEN: Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend
Blue Weekend is British rock band Wolf Alice’s third record, and marks a huge stride forward by the Mercury Prize-winning band. Drawing on a wide arrange of influences, including folk-rock and My Bloody Valentine-y shoegaze, this is one of the best albums I’ve listened to in 2021.
PLAN: A National Park Trip
Thanks to vaccinations, things are finally opening up across the US. And for the first time in a long time, it’s safe and possible to travel and explore North America’s gorgeous and vast backyard. From the vast, gorgeous expanse of the Grand Canyon to the wild moonscape of Bryce to hiking the The Narrows in Zion to camping in the Yosemite wilderness to going on glacier tours in Banff or Jasper, there’s so much natural beauty out there, and after over a year inside, this summer is a great time to see it in the flesh. Photo by Don B on Unsplash.
About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer and tutoring company co-Founder. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.