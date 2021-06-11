The Weekend Reset: Musicals, Canyons, and Ice Cream

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Before Hamilton tore it up on stage and screen, In the Heights was Lin Manuel Miranda’s first big Broadway smash. An immigrant story about a bodega owner and the Washington Heights community he lives in, featuring stunningly choreographed dancing and music that draws from a wide range of hip-hop, pop and Broadway influences, this is a film that will make you want to boogie in your seat. Now in theaters, and also streaming on HBO Max.

MAKE: Ice Cream

With the weather heating up and summer (scientifically) a few weeks away, we’re approaching that time of year when cold foods are especially refreshing. And there’s nothing quite like good ice cream on a hot day. These days, there are plenty of amazing and unique ice cream vendors out there, but there’s something particularly wonderful about making your own. (It’s also a really great way to impress a date.) I’m a big fan of Cuisinart’s Ice Cream maker, which I’ve used to make everything from fresh mint chip to apricot pit ice creams, but if you don’t have a churn, Serious Eats has a no-churn vanilla that is flat-out fantastic. Photo by Michelle Tsang on Unsplash.