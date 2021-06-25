The Weekend Reset: Comedy, Corn, and Games

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.
WATCH: Bo Burnum’s Inside
I’ve always enjoyed Bo Burnum’s brand of musical comedy — but this? This is something different for him, and truly special. There are so many things I want to say about Inside, but I’m not going to say them, because the less you know before watching it, the better. Yes, this is a comedy special — but it’s also a reflection on how deeply, deeply challenging the past year has been. Every single piece of this is wonderous, from its directing, to its writing, its editing, and its songwriting.
LISTEN: Home Video by Lucy Dacus
I first got into Lucy Dacus because of her involvement of boygenius, the supergroup consisting of her, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker, and her first two records have worked their way into my regular rotation. Based on early reviews and a fantastic lead single, her confessional new record Home Video looks to be her best yet. Out today.
BINGE: Harley Quinn
On first appearances, it might be easy to mistake HBO Max’s Harley Quinn as a successor to the classic Batman: The Animated Series from the ’90s. And in a certain sense, it is — it’s just a grown up successor full of gore and f-bombs and absolutely bonkers, hilarious, off-the-wall satire. This radical reimagining of Harley Quinn is one of the funniest, most self-aware comedies I’ve watched in the past year. Featuring a sadsack depressed take on Commissioner Jim Gordon, a childish Batman who is as concerned with self-image as he is about saving people, and anchored by Kayley Cucuo’s remarkable voice performance as a Harley Quinn who’s trying to get over her obsession with Joker, this is a fresh take on the Batverse, a take that’s as fun as it is smart. Streams on HBO Max.
MAKE: Elotes
We’re officially in summer — and that means its corn season. Sweet summer corn, grilled and topped with butter, is one of summer’s great treats. But if you’re ready to mix it up and elevate your corn game? Try making Mexican-style street corn, aka “elotes,” which involves topping corn with a dip that includes fresh herbs, spices, and mayo. (But a warning if you’re serving this for company — maybe consider making a double batch? In my experience, nobody eats just one elote.) Photo by Robert Penaloza on Unsplash.
HOST: A Game Night
Vaccination has finally made it possible for us to gather with friends again, and what better way to celebrate this than to get together with some buds for an evening of games? For those who love more casual fare, Exploding Kittens is great for smaller groups, while Codenames works great with bigger groups. Celebrity is also fun for larger groups — and it involves no equipment and is totally free. Like cooperation, instead of competition? Try Pandemic, which is a classic, or Forbidden Desert. A hardcore strategy lover? Go with Scythe or Catan. Or if you just want an old-fashioned, hardcore, D&D style dungeon romp, Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion is your ticket. Photo by Aksel Fristrup on Unsplash.
About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer and tutoring company co-Founder. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.