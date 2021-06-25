The Weekend Reset: Comedy, Corn, and Games

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I’ve always enjoyed Bo Burnum’s brand of musical comedy — but this? This is something different for him, and truly special. There are so many things I want to say about Inside, but I’m not going to say them, because the less you know before watching it, the better. Yes, this is a comedy special — but it’s also a reflection on how deeply, deeply challenging the past year has been. Every single piece of this is wonderous, from its directing, to its writing, its editing, and its songwriting.