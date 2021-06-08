The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style June 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

This wall art from Target is well reviewed and sounds kind of intriguing. Depending on the light happening in the room it is a bit of a chameleon. In brighter light it will take on some hues of blue and green. In lower, nighttime light deep purples and blues are the main event. Either way, it’s a dramatic depiction and a great evocative piece for a wall.

A handy little shelving unit that can easily be moved since it’s on wheels. At this price don’t expect the most quality piece of furniture. But if you have a need for a side table with shelf storage, this might fill that need. Sold through Target.

A nifty little “happy light” you can easily move around your house, or travel with. Exposure to sunlight is what sets your circadian rhythm and boosts hormones like vitamin D and serotonin. If you’re stuck inside a lot of the day, or live in a really cloudy climate, your Suprachiasmatic Nucleus, the cells that set your body clock, can make that clock a little wonky. Light therapy from a full spectrum light can help get your body clock back on track, and they provide nice bright light for online video meetings. Link above will take you to Huckberry, but Amazon has the light in more colors if grey isn’t your thing.

Part of the Hilton Carter collection at Target. (I know, I’m hitting Target pretty hard in this most wanted, but they have some good stuff going on right now.) ‘Tis the season of cut flowers, and this wall mounted vessel is a great way to display a few. It’s also perfect for a plant clipping (as shown above). You could even fill the glass portion with rock or wood chip and then stick an air plant (living or faux) on top.

Glasses cool enough to leave outside your cupboard if you want to. A definite conversation starter, and this would also make a fun wedding gift, if you’ve got one of those to attend this summer.

Another end table, but with a decidedly different look. Looks like the guys of Queer Eye have partnered with Walmart and are offering a line of some pretty fun home goods. And you would hope that they wouldn’t want to attach their names to crappy products, but who knows. At least this end table is highly reviewed and comes in 4 different colors, and the Bradford line includes an actual locker and more of a storage console.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.