Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: 20% off select Spier & Mackay Shoes

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Spier & Mackay: 20% off select w/ SUMMER20

They’re billing this SUMMER20 code as a 20% off select “casual items” sale. And to be honest, I almost didn’t give it a look figuring it would be sweatshirts and the like (there’s some of that in there too). But the stars of this sale couldn’t be further from a hoodie if they tried:

Weddings are back on. Those dark brown suede wingtips, or the brand new(!!) brogue cap-toe balmorals would look great with this outfit.

Back-to-the-office is starting to pick up steam too. Double Monks? Perfect for something less stuffy as we awkwardly sit on the fence between sweatpants and traditional business casual.

All Goodyear welted, well crafted in Portugal, and made from nicely sourced materials (full grain box calf or suede from Germany).

A reminder that returns are free only if it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase. You can find their return policy here.

Code SUMMER20 expires THIS Sunday. June 6th. So, bit of a flash sale feel to it.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The new brogue cap toe balmorals. Full review here.

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »