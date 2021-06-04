Steal Alert: 20% off select Spier & Mackay Shoes

They’re billing this SUMMER20 code as a 20% off select “casual items” sale. And to be honest, I almost didn’t give it a look figuring it would be sweatshirts and the like (there’s some of that in there too). But the stars of this sale couldn’t be further from a hoodie if they tried:

Weddings are back on. Those dark brown suede wingtips, or the brand new(!!) brogue cap-toe balmorals would look great with this outfit.

Back-to-the-office is starting to pick up steam too. Double Monks? Perfect for something less stuffy as we awkwardly sit on the fence between sweatpants and traditional business casual.

All Goodyear welted, well crafted in Portugal, and made from nicely sourced materials (full grain box calf or suede from Germany).

A reminder that returns are free only if it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase. You can find their return policy here.

Code SUMMER20 expires THIS Sunday. June 6th. So, bit of a flash sale feel to it.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The new brogue cap toe balmorals. Full review here.