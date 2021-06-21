Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Prime Day Sales that AREN’T Amazon

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Old Navy: 50% off select (no code needed)

Old Navy menswear

Those “Shade StretchTech” shorts might just be the tech-short steal of the season. Lightweight, DOESN’T swish swish, and a true do anything tech-short. Expect those to be in an upcoming shorts/sneakers/tee feature. They do run a touch big. That’s Old Navy and their “vanity sizing” for you though. Better than mainline J. Crew’s tech shorts (was the standard around these parts for the last few years). And they don’t even make the swish-swish noise! Unreal for under $18.

 

Huckberry: Alternative Prime Deals

Huckberry goods

Their sale section was already pretty hoppin’, but they added a few limited time items in there to try and lure you away from big bad Jeff’s internet emporium of all the things. Those sunglasses, the collaboration with Raen, look all sorts of right.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% off select Sale Items w/ BESTSALE

J. Crew menswear

Been a bit since J. Crew ran an extra 50% off some of their sale section. Lots of it is final sale though. No returns on that stuff. So be careful in there.

 

BONUS  Target: “Deal Days” through Tuesday

Target goods

Target (along with Walmart) is perhaps Amazon’s biggest competitor. Mostly tech and homegoods deals, so, a parallel feel to Amazon’s gadgets and whatnot for Prime day. But if you’re down with Target’s flat pack furniture and inexpensive home decor… not a bad few days to save some money.

 

BONUS II  Nike: Members 20% off select styles w/ FAST20

Nike shoes

You have to be a member, and there’s more than shoes in there (clothes/accessories too), but it’s more than a “sale’s on sale” event. There’s some new full priced stuff in there. Code expires tomorrow, June 22nd.

 

Also worth a mention…

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »