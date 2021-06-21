Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Prime Day Sales that AREN’T Amazon

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Old Navy: 50% off select (no code needed)
- Slim Go-Dry Shade StretchTech Shorts for Men – $17.50 ($34.99)
- StretchTech Go-Dry Shade Jogger Shorts for Men – $15 ($29.99)
- Built-In Flex Everyday Printed Short-Sleeve Shirt for Men – $13.49 ($26.99) 13 patterns
- Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Tee for Men – $10 ($19.99)
Those “Shade StretchTech” shorts might just be the tech-short steal of the season. Lightweight, DOESN’T swish swish, and a true do anything tech-short. Expect those to be in an upcoming shorts/sneakers/tee feature. They do run a touch big. That’s Old Navy and their “vanity sizing” for you though. Better than mainline J. Crew’s tech shorts (was the standard around these parts for the last few years). And they don’t even make the swish-swish noise! Unreal for under $18.
Huckberry: Alternative Prime Deals
- Naglev Unico Kevlar Hiker – $183.98 ($230)
- Raen Optics Aren Huckberry Exclusive – $156.98 ($175)
- Made in France Armor-Lux Merino Hoodie – $145.98 ($225)
- Mori Mori LED Lantern Speaker – $76.98 ($110)
Their sale section was already pretty hoppin’, but they added a few limited time items in there to try and lure you away from big bad Jeff’s internet emporium of all the things. Those sunglasses, the collaboration with Raen, look all sorts of right.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off select Sale Items w/ BESTSALE
- Ludlow Slim-fit blazer in Italian linen-silk – $139.99 FINAL ($358)
- Slim stretch Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt in print – $14.49 FINAL ($69.50)
- Double-faced cotton sweater-blazer – $75.49 FINAL ($168)
- Ludlow Slim-fit dress pant in oxford – $29.99 ($89.50)
- 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant – $32.49 FINAL ($98)
- 770 Straight-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant – $32.49 FINAL ($98)
- Wallace & Barnes Copilot sunglasses – $19.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Court sneakers in leather – $49.99 FINAL ($148)
Been a bit since J. Crew ran an extra 50% off some of their sale section. Lots of it is final sale though. No returns on that stuff. So be careful in there.
BONUS Target: “Deal Days” through Tuesday
- Apple AirPods Pro – $189.99 ($249.99)
- Loring Wood Writing Desk – $72 ($120)
- Contemporary Wine Display Bar Cabinet – $124.99 ($249.99)
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum – $249.99 ($379.99)
Target (along with Walmart) is perhaps Amazon’s biggest competitor. Mostly tech and homegoods deals, so, a parallel feel to Amazon’s gadgets and whatnot for Prime day. But if you’re down with Target’s flat pack furniture and inexpensive home decor… not a bad few days to save some money.
BONUS II Nike: Members 20% off select styles w/ FAST20
- React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 – $128 ($160)
- DBreak-Type – $72 ($90)
- Challenger OG – $72 ($90)
- Pegasus Trail 3 – $104 ($130)
- Killshot OG – $72 ($90)
You have to be a member, and there’s more than shoes in there (clothes/accessories too), but it’s more than a “sale’s on sale” event. There’s some new full priced stuff in there. Code expires tomorrow, June 22nd.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale styles
- GAP: 52% off if you stack the codes GAPDAYS and FLASH at checkout. Exclusions apply of course.
- DSW: 20% off just about everything w/ MAJORDEAL … there are exclusions though. Lots of exclusions. Nike being one of them.
- Spier & Mackay: 20% off select linen and linen/cotton trousers w/ PANTS20
- Club Monaco: Extra 40% off all sale items w/ code 48HOURS
- Mr. Porter: Up to 50% off during their sale (just be warned it’s mostly spendy, high end fashion brands).
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Father’s Day Sale.
- Billy Reid: They’ve got a bit of a spring clearance going on.
- Timex: 25% off select watches w/ SAVE25