Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Prime Day Sales that AREN’T Amazon

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can't wait until the weekend?

Those “Shade StretchTech” shorts might just be the tech-short steal of the season. Lightweight, DOESN’T swish swish, and a true do anything tech-short. Expect those to be in an upcoming shorts/sneakers/tee feature. They do run a touch big. That’s Old Navy and their “vanity sizing” for you though. Better than mainline J. Crew’s tech shorts (was the standard around these parts for the last few years). And they don’t even make the swish-swish noise! Unreal for under $18.

Their sale section was already pretty hoppin’, but they added a few limited time items in there to try and lure you away from big bad Jeff’s internet emporium of all the things. Those sunglasses, the collaboration with Raen, look all sorts of right.

Been a bit since J. Crew ran an extra 50% off some of their sale section. Lots of it is final sale though. No returns on that stuff. So be careful in there.

Target (along with Walmart) is perhaps Amazon’s biggest competitor. Mostly tech and homegoods deals, so, a parallel feel to Amazon’s gadgets and whatnot for Prime day. But if you’re down with Target’s flat pack furniture and inexpensive home decor… not a bad few days to save some money.

You have to be a member, and there’s more than shoes in there (clothes/accessories too), but it’s more than a “sale’s on sale” event. There’s some new full priced stuff in there. Code expires tomorrow, June 22nd.

