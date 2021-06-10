East Dane Extra 25% off Sale Items, Nordy Price Matching, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
East Dane: Extra 25% off sale items w/ HELLO
- Hook & Albert Leather Garment Weekender Bag – $336 ($640)
- Hook & Albert Leather Briefcase – $170.62 ($325)
- Vans Classic Slip On Checkerboard Sneakers – $24.75 ($55)
- Made in Portugal Zespa ZSP4 Monochrome Sneakers – $133.88 ($255)
- Reebok Club C 85 Sneakers – $42 ($70)
- Persol PO3245S Galleria Sunglasses – $151.72 ($289)
- Tumi V4 Short Trip Expandable 4 Wheel Suitcase – $364.87 ($695)
East Dane is like if Amazon and Mr. Porter had a baby. Not nearly as fancy-pants as Mr. Porter, but still some more fashion-y brands, and backed by the Amazon fulfillment powerhouse. There are a handful of final sale items lurking in there, but they’re few and far between. Everything else ships and returns for free. That Hook & Albert leather garment weekender is pretty slick. It’s a garment bag that lays flat for suits/sportcoats/etc., but then rolls up into a duffel for travel. Pretty sure they were one of the first to do that style? Or resurrect that style?
Spier & Mackay: $100 off Select Sportcoats
- Guabello 50% Wool, 45% Cotton, 5% Silk Peak Lapel Sportcoat – $248 ($348)
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Navy Wool Serge Cloth Blazer – $248 ($348)
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Navy Wool Serge Cloth (all patch pockets) Blazer – $248 ($348)
- Guabello Super 120’s Wool Rust Sportcoat – $248 ($348)
Some nice fabrics in there for sure. And that rust option? C’mon now. No code needed here. Discount on the Vitale Bargeris Canonico sportcoats expires today, 6/10/21. Guabello discounts end tomorrow, 6/11.
Mr. Porter: Their Sale is still running
- Oris Divers Sixty-Five Automatic 42mm watch – $1592 ($1990)
- Oris Divers Navy Dial Automatic Bronze/Stainless 40mm watch- $1496 ($1870)
- (Smartwatch) Montblanc Summit 2 42mm – $796 ($995)
- Oris Chronoris Automatic 39mm – $1400 ($1750)
- Timex Archive Navi World Time 38mm – $75 ($150)
The sneaky best part of the Mr. Porter Sale? The watches. That is, if you’re a big spender on that kinda thing. I can’t believe that Mont Blanc smartwatch. I’m not a wearable tech guy, but holy smokes that thing is gorgeous. I mean, for a screen. Anyway, watches gotta be coming with a full factory warranty, no? Mr. Porter is hardly some fly-by-night gray market shop.
UPDATE: On the Montblanc Smartwatch. This could be really important. Some info from our resident smartwatch/wearable tech guy Dave: “That is a good looking watch. I see the watch is running Android Wear 2.0 OS and the price has been slashed…I wonder if that’s because Google is updating Wear OS and will not be supporting the older version? I don’t know if the Montblanc smart watch is running the older OS, but I would definitely want to know before plunking down the cake.”
Huckberry: Father’s Day Shop (last day for standard shipping)
- Whiskey Peaks Mountains Rock Glasses – $64 for 4 (various ranges, shown above = Grand Tetons)
- Taylor Stitch The Après Pant – $118
- Flint and Tinder Waxed Apron – $79
- Made in the USA Whiskey Leatherworks The Clark Fork Copper Flask – $85
Just a heads up that today, Thursday 6/10 is the last day to order for standard shipping from Huckberry to get something in time for Father’s Day. Seems like shipping, across all e-commerce, has been a bit slow this spring/early summer. So they just want to make sure you (and your pops) can get the goods in time. If you forget, order by the end of the day Thursday 6/17 and they’ll do their darndest to get it to you, but you’ll have to pay for expedited shipping.
Nordstrom: LOTS of price matching going on right now
- Timex Waterbury Automatic 39mm – $194.25 ($259)
- Navi 41mm Textile Strap Watch – $96.75 ($129)
- Tissot Visodate Automatic 42mm – $487.50 ($650)
- Timex M79 Automatic 40mm – $209.25 ($279)
- Nike Karst Backpack – $68.96 ($130)
- Fossil Defender Leather Duffle Bag – $278.60 ($398)
After what seemed like a couple months of quiet in Nordy’s price matching section, things sure have picked up as of late. Lots going on over there, as they try and meet any sale/promo prices of goods carried by their competition. And it all still ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention:
- Rancourt: Their latest round of crowdfunding pre-orders have begun.
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale styles.
- Amazon: Prime Day has been announced. June 21-22nd. And yes, that means Prime “day” is actually two days once again this year.
- Target: Their Goodfellow Hennepin Chinos are still on sale for twenty bucks.
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Father’s Day Sale.