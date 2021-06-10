East Dane Extra 25% off Sale Items, Nordy Price Matching, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

East Dane is like if Amazon and Mr. Porter had a baby. Not nearly as fancy-pants as Mr. Porter, but still some more fashion-y brands, and backed by the Amazon fulfillment powerhouse. There are a handful of final sale items lurking in there, but they’re few and far between. Everything else ships and returns for free. That Hook & Albert leather garment weekender is pretty slick. It’s a garment bag that lays flat for suits/sportcoats/etc., but then rolls up into a duffel for travel. Pretty sure they were one of the first to do that style? Or resurrect that style?

Some nice fabrics in there for sure. And that rust option? C’mon now. No code needed here. Discount on the Vitale Bargeris Canonico sportcoats expires today, 6/10/21. Guabello discounts end tomorrow, 6/11.

The sneaky best part of the Mr. Porter Sale? The watches. That is, if you’re a big spender on that kinda thing. I can’t believe that Mont Blanc smartwatch. I’m not a wearable tech guy, but holy smokes that thing is gorgeous. I mean, for a screen. Anyway, watches gotta be coming with a full factory warranty, no? Mr. Porter is hardly some fly-by-night gray market shop.

UPDATE: On the Montblanc Smartwatch. This could be really important. Some info from our resident smartwatch/wearable tech guy Dave: “That is a good looking watch. I see the watch is running Android Wear 2.0 OS and the price has been slashed…I wonder if that’s because Google is updating Wear OS and will not be supporting the older version? I don’t know if the Montblanc smart watch is running the older OS, but I would definitely want to know before plunking down the cake.”

Just a heads up that today, Thursday 6/10 is the last day to order for standard shipping from Huckberry to get something in time for Father’s Day. Seems like shipping, across all e-commerce, has been a bit slow this spring/early summer. So they just want to make sure you (and your pops) can get the goods in time. If you forget, order by the end of the day Thursday 6/17 and they’ll do their darndest to get it to you, but you’ll have to pay for expedited shipping.

After what seemed like a couple months of quiet in Nordy’s price matching section, things sure have picked up as of late. Lots going on over there, as they try and meet any sale/promo prices of goods carried by their competition. And it all still ships and returns for free.

