4th of July Sales for Men – J. Crew, Todd Snyder, Charles Tyrwhitt, & More

Some, but not ALL of the sale section is getting that additional 10% off, making the items an extra 60% off total. All final sale though. No returns here. So if you’re unsure, steer clear.

Lots of new stuff kicking about in Huckberry’s sale section. Gear for now (hot weather), also gear for when it cools off. Again, lots of stuff. Free shipping kicks in at $98. And a heads up about those Lightweight Stretch Chinos. They’re awesome. Made in the USA. BUT… they come in VERY limited inseam lengths. So extra tailoring, for most, will be necessary after the buy. Which isn’t so awesome.

Exclusions apply of course (BR Sport, sunglasses, etc), but 40% off is good. Especially now that brands seem to be tightening up their codes and promo strategy. (Is it inflation? Supply chain issues?). Deal runs clear through next Wednesday. UPDATE: Looks like cardmembers are getting an additional 20% off with the code BRCARD20 . That works out to 52% off. Better than the half off Friends and Family discounts that roll around every couple months.

Been a good long while since Spier ran an (almost) site wide code. They are, frankly, the best price-to-value suit and sportcoat and trouser maker in the business. Shoes are really good too (review here). Just know that only your FIRST suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase ships AND returns for free. After that, you’re on the hook for returns. UPDATE: Aw man, looks like some of their just-in, core suiting line ($348 price point) is getting excluded. It’s not just custom stuff. So, watch out for exclusions. They’re out there.

Todd Snyder has a foot in both the timeless and the trendy camps. They just charge a lot. But that’s because their stuff is built really well. New items added to their sale section here. No additional discounts as of post time. Watch out for final sale items. There’s more than a handful lurking in the sale section. No returns on that stuff.

Some real wheelhouse stuff here. Can’t say enough good things about the weatherproof park avenues. The leather is weirdly soft, super comfortable, and great for year round wear. Shown above is the brown option, which really is a true brown in most light but can show some reddish hues in direct sun.

The Pick: Made in the USA Custom Pocket Tee – $19.99 ($24.99)

A sneaky good sale. String King was founded as a Lacrosse gear company (they still are), but they’ve found serious success in making t-shirts and polos here in the USA. Big fan of their pocket tees. You put some data in (no measuring tape needed, height weight, body type, etc…) and their algorithms go to work. You even end up with your name printed on the tag. Dorky when you were in middle school gym class. Kinda cool now that you’re an adult! Shipping isn’t cheap. $7.75 for just one t-shirt, $8.85 for two, but they’re a small company. So that’s not unexpected.

Those “Go Dry Shade” shorts are insanely good for the price. Maybe the best bang for the buck shorts out there. Prices above reflect that 40% off, but you only get that on ONE item. The rest of your order will be 25% off, which is just so-so for Old Navy.

It’s man-gams time.

I think you may need that “!” in the code. The exclamation point might be necessary. Solid deal for the Tyrwhitt fans out there.

Got all that? Just a few things going on here. Full honesty: A Spier & Mackay or Suitsupply suit will blow a JCF Thompson out of the water. But to not acknowledge that $325 – $500 (price of Spier or Suitsupply depending on sales) is much different than $250ish, would be foolish. If you need a suit and don’t wear suits that much, then the JCF Thompson isn’t a bad play. All wool. Available in Navy, Marina Blue, Charcoal, and Black. Sold as separates, so if you don’t fit into traditional “drop” zones you get to pick and choose individual pants to match to individual jackets. One super important thing to note: I believe these are still lined in polyester. Spier and Suitsupply and other nicer suit makers line their suits in Bemberg/Cupro, which breathes better than a cheap poly lining ever could. You’re taking a risk with a cheap suit in the summer months. Be careful. Don’t end up passing out at some stifling wedding inside a poorly ventilated church, or boil to death at a an outdoor ceremony with little to no shade.

Swim suits/trunks/boardshorts/etc. are already pretty spendy. So to get some made in the USA swim shorts (they have a liner) for fifty nine? Not bad. Cool patterns too. The one drawback is that since Gustin runs a pre-order model, these won’t ship until August at the earliest. Bummer.

