The Weekend Reset: Murder Mysteries, Adventure Stories, and Eggs

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Love thrillers and murder mysteries? Well, why not experience one? The Kindling Hour is an online murder mystery/escape room experience for you and up to five friends or family — and it looks incredibly cool. Starring Dominic Monaghan (aka: Merry from Lord of the Rings), and garnering incredible reviews, this is an interactive adventure/film/game experience in which you’ll be deciphering clues and using ciphers to bring down a shadowy organization “from the inside.” For those of you who’re fans of true crime, Knives Out, or Hitchcock — this is a great way to spend a weekend evening. Photo by Stéphane Juban on Unsplash.