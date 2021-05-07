The Weekend Reset: Murder Mysteries, Adventure Stories, and Eggs

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.
Experience: The Kindling Hour
Love thrillers and murder mysteries? Well, why not experience one? The Kindling Hour is an online murder mystery/escape room experience for you and up to five friends or family — and it looks incredibly cool. Starring Dominic Monaghan (aka: Merry from Lord of the Rings), and garnering incredible reviews, this is an interactive adventure/film/game experience in which you’ll be deciphering clues and using ciphers to bring down a shadowy organization “from the inside.” For those of you who’re fans of true crime, Knives Out, or Hitchcock — this is a great way to spend a weekend evening. Photo by Stéphane Juban on Unsplash.
READ: Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Maggie Shipstead’s new novel, Great Circle, has been garnering phenomenal reviews this week, and it looks to be the perfect summer novel. A sweeping, historical adventure story that drew inspiration from the author’s own experiences, Great Circle focuses on Marian Graves, a young woman who manages to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot — only for her plane to get lost as she tries to circumnavigate the globe by flying over both the North and South poles. If you’re looking for a big fat book to cozy up with near an outdoor fire pit this May — this is perfect for you.
MAKE: Shakshuka
Shakshuka, or North African/Israeli poached eggs in tomatoes, is an incredible versatile dish. It’s a perfect egg dish for breakfast or brunch — but alongside a hunk of crusty bread and some good olive oil and cheese, it’s also incredible as a lunch or dinner meal. The basics are simple — eggs, tomatoes, peppers, onions, paprika — but from there, feel free to play and iterate as much as you like. Love spice? Swap out poblanos for the bell peppers. More into umami flavors? Try adding chopped up anchovies, or a (small) splash of fish sauce. As with most things, the Serious Eats recipe is my go-to, but there are a zillion great recipes out there for shakshuka. Photo by Manny NB on Unsplash.
LISTEN: Superwolves
Folk-rock pioneer Bonnie “Prince” Billy (aka: Will Oldham) and guitarist Matt Sweeney collaborated once before, on the 2005 album “Superwolf,” and the results were stunning. With Superwolves, the two again are in peak form — this is an album full of finger-picked folk and bluesy-roots rock, full of marvelous and understated vocal performances and deep warmth. If you’re looking for a soundtrack for a quiet summer evening, this is the record for you.
PLAY: Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village, the long-awaited latest entry in the classic franchise, is finally here — and holy cow, this game looks awesome. This is already a franchise known for creating a creeping, atmospheric sense of dread — but even given that, Village’s bizarre, weird, and Lovecraftian imagery, rendered in an absolutely stunning new graphics engine, makes Village truly stand out. The game begins with hero Ethan Winters and wife Mia living a life of domestic bliss — but when their child is kidnapped, Ethan is forced to hunt for her in a desolate village full of dark and vile things. If you love horror or action games — you’ll love this. Out now on PC, Xbox, and Playstation.
About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer and tutoring company co-Founder. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.