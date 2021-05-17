Style News: J. Crew names new Men’s Creative Director

Us: Man, J. Crew has been on a roll lately. It feels like they’re back!

Them: We just hired the ex design director at Supreme to “disrupt the business.”

Us:

Well hang on now.

If the pic of what he’s wearing on Hypebeast is any indication, then the initial feelings of trepidation around the word “disrupt” are probably way off base. Because that’s J. Crew right there. Although much of his NOAH brand … is not.

Look, to stay relevant, brands have to evolve. If J. Crew doesn’t evolve they become Brooks Brothers. Yet if they lean too far into the New York City echo chamber, it’s Jenna Lyons 2.0.

Bottom line is this: The guy is accomplished. J. Crew seems to be on the rebound. Some freshness mixed with classics is probably a recipe for success. Making and selling only loud fashion-y stuff doesn’t seem sustainable for the long term success of such a mainstream brand. Yet appealing only to “stick to the classics/play the hits!” guys will get you relegated to the dustbin of fashion history.

So?

TL;DR:

His first collection is set to land in the 2nd half of 2022.

Godspeed to him.

Mission Impossible? Will stuff like this be the result?

P.S.: I have no idea what I’m talking about.