Steal Alert: 25% off Silicone Rings that actually look like metal

I really, really, really try not to be a judgmental snooty turd, but it’s been a week.

So allow me this.

If I see one more commercial on ESPN for men’s wedding bands that are made out of meteorite or infused with pieces of dinosaur bone or cut from whiskey barrel wood or inlayed with bits of tire from Grave Digger I’m gonna give up what few small shreds of hope I have left.

When it comes to men’s rings, less is more.

And that goes for if you wear a silicone ring too. Because WTF did you marry Captain America?

Silicone rings are favored by a lot of guys (especially the active/workout warrior/outdoorsy set) because they’re comfortable, they’re relatively inexpensive, and they’re just a lot safer compared to traditional metal rings.

Silicone rings can also look like junk. Enso’s “Elements” rings don’t look like junk. They look like traditional, metal wedding bands.

Tons of “metals” available. Yellow gold and rose gold too.

Available in either a classic width, or a thin width.

These two things can be true:

Thirty bucks (on sale!) for a silicone ring seems crazy. These things are pretty impressive. I have a thin one (top of the post, in “platinum”) and love it. It really does look like metal, and it really is super comfortable/you forget you’re wearing it.

“Infused with precious metals” so they look like the real deal, while still maintaining all of the safety and comfort that silicone rings offer.

Made in the USA. Made with an anti-ring-avulsion design (don’t google it, it’s gross) to break away and protect your finger if it gets caught on something. Breathable channels promote airflow to keep your fingers dry and comfortable, which is great for those of us who run warm/get sweaty hands after we’ve downed our 2nd cup of coffee.

Now 25% off through Sunday. Shipping is an extra $4.99 at checkout, which is kinda a drag because it’s a tiny piece of silicone, but, thems be the breaks.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Enjoy Monster Jam.

P.S.: I’ve never been to monster jam but I have been to Smackdown. It was glorious.