Slim Garment Dyed Tees, Wedding Suit and Tux Savings, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

LOTS of customer favorites here. Whereas GAP has struggled, Old Navy has surged the last few years. And their athleisure stuff has been a bedrock of their success. Old Navy has been pretty quiet with big codes and promos lately (probably because their stuff is so cheap to begin with… maybe a fat discount coming with the long weekend towards the end of the month?) So 30% off is actually pretty solid. A timely deal if you’re looking for a warm weather basics refresh. And those new “shade StretchTech shorts” look like they could be real cheap winners?

A nice sale. Not great. Select items and the discounts seem to range in the 25% off – 40% range. Might be worth waiting until the long weekend lurking towards the end of this month if you’re so inclined. BUT. Those garment dyed slub cotton tees are getting a discount this time around. They’ve been (oddly) excluded from many a code as of late.

Almost ran a steal alert about this when it launched Tuesday… but I figured you guys have been beaten over the head with the Anniversary Sale for almost a month. So… yeah. Didn’t want to become an annoyance. Anyway, these should be first quality, ships and returns for free, no re-stocking fee items. Not a ton at $199 (picks above are pretty much it) but still. Not bad at all.

UPDATE: For the gamblers out there, AE just launched an extra 30% off Factory 2nds deal. Remember, those are the scratch/dent models, and they hit you with a $25 restocking fee for returns through the mail. So be careful.

One of Huckberry’s all time bestsellers. The 365 pants… in shorts form. Garment dyed. Pre shrunk. 98% cotton and 2% spandex. Not cheap, but a favorite of plenty. Gotta buy a couple (a pair of pairs?) to get the discount. But being that it’s Huckberry, who doesn’t discount much at all, it’s a good deal if you’re looking for new shorts and want to give the 365 a shot.

Black Lapel is pretty well liked around these parts. They’re the rare online custom outfit that seems to deliver what they promise. No weirdly chopped suit jackets. No odd fabrics. Good stuff, dialed in, and as long as you don’t blow it with inputting your measurements, posture, etc… the suit should come out pretty dang good looking. See here for their Flawless Fit Promise and their alterations/remakes/return policy. 20 different Wedding day outfits are getting some nice savings this week. Sale ends Monday.

The Pick: Made in the USA New York Knights 1939 Vintage Ballcap (adjustable fit) – $39.20 ($49) they also have the wool jersey for those who are super Roy Hobbs fans.

Made in the USA hats, flannels, hockey sweaters, and more. Baseball and baseball hat season is here, and Father’s day is on the way. Only exclusion is NFL stuff. Code ends today (5/6). And just a heads up, if you’re going the made to order route on something with them, they gotta know in order to expedite that work: With so many items made-to-order, we want to make sure your gift arrives by Father’s Day, June 20, so if you need your order to arrive before Father’s Day, please note “Father’s Day” in the special instructions section at checkout.

Just hit the interwebz as of Thursday AM. Not a ton of selection there, but there are some lookers for sure. That bright navy super 120s number isn’t quite the exact same thing your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor is wearing at the very top of the post… but it’s close. Wear it with a black polo and light gray trousers/chinos/tech pants to achieve the “Tenet” style. More explanation on that can be found here. Sorta. It’s a flipped look. But you’ll get the idea!

