Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Rancourt USA Made Sneaker Pre-Sale, $4 pocket squares, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

High quality, made in Maine contemporary but still classic sneakers. You just have to wait a bit. Like, until the end of July. Estimated Ship date is July 30th. But that’s how you get them for more than $100 off. They take the orders first, and then they make each pair by hand in their factory in Maine.

Those Goodyear Welted longwings from their higher end Ludlow line are pretty much worth a steal alert on their own. Except they’re final sale. That’s a HUGE problem. Final sale shoes are always a risk. Wait a minute… is everything up for this code final sale? Bummer.

What in tarnation is this? Pocket squares. Pocket squares for as far as the eye can see. Sometimes for as little as three bucks. Obviously Jos. A. Bank doesn’t have the greatest rep. But for pocket squares and the like? Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 and shipping appears to be $8 under that. So know that. Big thanks to Greg W. for the tip.

A late arrival to last week’s handful and worth another mention. That bright navy super 120s number with a black polo and light gray trousers/chinos/tech pants could be perfect for achieving the “Tenet” style. More explanation on that can be found here. Code expires tonight, Monday 5/10.

It’s a steep tier you gotta trigger, but it’s Ledbury. They don’t deal in cheap stuff (be it cheaply priced, cheap looking or, cheap wearing… they’re about as high end as we go around these parts). Surprised to see some of their new Italian made boots in there. Those gray kudu leather chelseas look terrific.

Also worth a mention…