20% off USA Made Hoodies, Under $100 Dress Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Spendy, yes, but these things almost never go on sale. And they’re guaranteed for ten years. They come with a “we’ll repair it” guarantee, and these things are made out of premium, hard wearing materials. (23 oz fleece from South Carolina, Zippers from Georgia, metal tipped drawcords, etc.) The 10-year hoodie is either something you’re all in on, or something you want nothing to do with. And that’s okay either way.

No sale (yet), but Nordstrom’s usually tremendous in-house brands have landed in terms of the new warm weather stuff. Keep an eye on these things. They can go on sale. But even if they’re not on sale, they’re a heck of a lot more affordable than big name designer or popular name brand stuff. For example, their “Zella” brand. That’s Nordstrom’s attempt to get a piece of the athleisure pie (*cough cough* LULULEMON *cough cough*). And specifically the “pyrite” fabric which makes up their shorts and joggers shown above are super, super well reviewed. Ships and returns for free of course.

Cardmembers get an extra 10% off with CARD10 at checkout.

Dappered Space Alert. There’s currently a few good pieces of furniture kicking around in the Cost Plus World Market clearance section. There’s also a lot of kid and baby stuff for you Dappered dads. But back to the furniture, the most cost effective way to get your hands on it is to either see if it’s at the store closest to you, or have it shipped there and pick it up yourself. Cost Plus doesn’t play the free shipping game like a lot of other online home goods retailers, and that ship-to-home additional price can really eat into any discounts. But if you can pick this stuff up on your own, there are savings to be had.

Deal of the century! Some brilliant scientists tirelessly created one of the greatest innovations in the history of mankind, and they’re literally GIVING IT AWAY. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for free (through insurance or a federal program for the uninsured) at many a Target CVS Pharmacy. Let’s step on the neck of this damn thing before even more variants start popping up. Kill it! Kill it with SCIENCE.

