The Weekend Reset: Beans, Post-Rock, and Cool Shoes

While bean stews and soups are perfect for the cooler months, don’t write off the humble bean just because the weather is getting warmer. Simple bean salads are delightful — they can pack a ton of protein while also being bright, crunchy, and perfect as either a lunch (maybe with some toast?) or a simple side dish with dinner. This particular recipe, from Serious Eats, is a great baseline bean salad, as it includes what I consider the “bean salad fundamentals:” beans, acid (vinegar), pickled red onion, herbs, and olive oil. But feel free to riff on this, too — maybe throw in a cut up avocado, or swap out the parsley for dill or cilantro, or add in extra herbs. There are a zillion ways to bean, and none of them are wrong. Photo by Tijana Drndarski on Unsplash.

I suppose nothing in the fashion world should surprise us anymore. In an era when Dickies and Carhartt are all the rage and when white t-shirts can go for hundreds of dollars with the right cosign, it seems like anything can become haute couture if enough Instagram influencers are wearing it. But the idea of a shoe originally designed for uphill skiing suddenly becoming the hot new sneaker? Definitely didn’t see that coming. In this wonderful article, Huckberry takes readers through the evolution of Salomon’s sneakers, from its rugged origins to its newfound place on the feet of everyone from Rihanna to Dev Hynes. And yes, they’re selling some too, but if anyone is gonna know about this sorta thing it’s the people at Huckberry. Thanks to Joe for the suggestion. (Editor’s Note: Guys, I’m floored that these are “hip” right now. Totally bewildered. “Gorpcore.” Who knew.)

I’m late to the party on this one. Way back in 2018, several of my friends were OBSESSED with Schitt’s Creek. I watched the pilot and a few more episodes, but for whatever reason, it just didn’t click. Three years and a bundle of Emmys later, and I’m finally giving it a second chance — and LOVING it. In Schitt’s Creek, the multimillionaire Roses lose it all thanks to their corrupt business manager and are forced to live in a Motel in the backwoods town of — you guessed it — Schitt’s Creek, which patriarch Johnny Rose originally bought for his son David as a joke. Warm, oddball, quirky and fun, this is a show full of perfectly written, brilliantly acted characters, one that puts a smile on my face every time I watch it. Streams on Netflix.