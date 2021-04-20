The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style April 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

The perfect sofa for a masculine leaning space, and a great price for the guy on a budget. It definitely has that mid-century modern look to it, but it can work in more decor schemes than just that. It all depends on what you surround it with. Also available in a light grey fabric upholstery, but that’ll cost you about $80 more. If you’re a couch potato that spends a TON of time on the sofa, it’s probably best to go with something higher quality and more plush.

Words are powerful, and sometimes you just need a reminder in front of your face to remind you. Doing some pushups, hugging your partner, taking a vitamin, meditating, going for a walk… whatever your every damn day goal is, use this to remind yourself to do it.

Made from very lightweight, durable plastic, melamine is perfect for outdoor dining, and that season is quickly approaching. This colorful option comes with 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, and 4 bowls. Since it’s an Amazon Basics product there are LOTS of color/pattern options. Note that these dishes are NOT microwave safe, but can go through the dishwasher on the top rack.

Listed as an ottoman, but in the reviews it sounds like most people are using it as a bench, and I think that’s the perfect use for it. Available in three fabric options, but only the light wood finish. Part of the Magnolia Home lineup at Target.

Sold by LA based Brightech, this teardrop floor lamp is a good looking way to brighten a room. Also available in white for a little less money. There are many more lamp options in the Brightech Etsy store, if this one doesn’t float your boat. When I found this lamp I went ahead and ordered it. It arrived in 3 days, was simple to put together, and looks and works great.

The fluctuation in price is dependent on the size you order. This framed print starts at 10″ x 12″, and goes all the way up to 26″ x 38″. This is an understated way to incorporate your love of all things Star Wars into your decor. Society 6 has quite the selection of Star Wars based prints, but the masculine lean to this print make it great for a guy’s space.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.