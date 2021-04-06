Style Alert: Timex Releases a new Q (the 1978 Day Date)

The era where Timex was no more than a brand producing drug store digitals is getting farther and farther in the rearview mirror. Because the run they’ve been on for the last 10 years has been nothing short of a design masterclass.

Two thoughts on the 1978 Reissue:

That looks terrific Didn’t they already release this? In gold? As featured in our simple watches round-up?

The “new” 1978. 37mm case. Domed acrylic crystal. Quick release strap.

The answer to #2 is… sorta. There are some differences between the gold 1975 and this new 1978. The 1978, aside from being silver-tone instead of gold-tone, is 37mm vs the 1975’s 38mm. The stick hands are slightly tweaked (lume inserts instead of full tip to tip strips of lume… or at least I think that’s lume). And the strap on the new 1978 gets a matte texture, instead of a glossy croc embossed style.

Both have a day & date window, domed acrylic crystal, and a case and dimensions that are “period correct” to the 1970s.

Throw that on with a Bonobos Riviera short sleeve, some relaxed but not junky drawstring summer shorts, and you’re channeling contemporary vacation Don Draper.

No, I don’t know if it has the loud Timex “TICK” some Timex watches are saddled with. These things just came out. No in person yet. My ear trumpet only reaches so far.

That’s it. No sale or promo yet. They might sell out before they go up for any sort of code. But, who knows.

Carry on.