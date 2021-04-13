Dappered

Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 50% off Sale Items Blowout (but VERY limited stock)

By |

SALEONSALE = Extra 50% off select sale items

Did J. Crew have a lease at a warehouse expire or something?

This is a weird one. Weird enough that I hesitate to post it, because their site seems to be having issues and I don’t want you guys to be disappointed. So, prepare to be disappointed.

It’s all final sale. And there’s not much of it. These “we just want to get rid of this stuff” prices are limited to about half(?) the sale section. And what is there, there’s not a ton of sizes. And they’re moving quick.

Star of the show is that gray sportcoat.

Code SALEONSALE expires tomorrow, 4/14.

That’s all.

Carry on.

