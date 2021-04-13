Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 50% off Sale Items Blowout (but VERY limited stock)

SALEONSALE = Extra 50% off select sale items
Did J. Crew have a lease at a warehouse expire or something?
This is a weird one. Weird enough that I hesitate to post it, because their site seems to be having issues and I don’t want you guys to be disappointed. So, prepare to be disappointed.
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured “suit jacket” in American wool – $34.99 FINAL ($425) sure looks like a sportcoat to me? a gray version of their American wool legacy blazer perhaps?
- Slim cotton-linen twill shirt in blue ivory gingham – $15.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- French terry button mock-neck pullover sweatshirt – $29.99 FINAL ($98)
- Tech fleece track jacket – $29.99 FINAL ($98)
- Slim stretch Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $14.49 FINAL ($69.50)
- Slub cotton henley in stripe – $14.99 FINAL ($45)
It’s all final sale. And there’s not much of it. These “we just want to get rid of this stuff” prices are limited to about half(?) the sale section. And what is there, there’s not a ton of sizes. And they’re moving quick.
Star of the show is that gray sportcoat.
Code SALEONSALE expires tomorrow, 4/14.
That’s all.
Carry on.