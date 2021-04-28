Steal Alert: EXPRESS $30 and under one day Warehouse Sale

Full disclosure: I have no idea what this is. This is a new one from Express. It seems to be “regular” clearance stock, and not open box/bag sample sale stuff. Will you get something that’s already been returned? Maybe. But they don’t say specifically that that’s what this is. It could be just clearance items they’re super tired of hanging on to. Know that there is some WEIRD stuff in there. And while Express is hardly everyone’s cup of earl gray, they do make a few pieces most can agree upon.

Ignore the prices in red on the EXPRESS website. Look for the tiny “in cart” prices in gray. That’s what you pay today.

Can’t speak for the shoes. Those could be junk. I’m giving those boots some serious side eye, but the sneakers could be worth a gamble if you’re on a serious budget and looking for some new warm weather casual shoes. The merino? Usually a pretty solid bet. It’s a blend, but at least it’s machine washable. Although many of us would probably not even risk it, despite the descriptions saying you can, in fact, machine wash the things.

Free shipping doesn’t kick in until fifty bucks. Returns will set you back $6.99 for the prepaid label.

Be careful.

That’s all. Carry on.