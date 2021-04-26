Steal Alert: Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads Puffer Jackets for $35

And so go the algorithms, quietly spinning away in their metallic racks of hardware, seeing that no one is buying jackets anymore as we head into May. And then they take an $80 jacket, and tank the price to $35. Because… that’s what those unfeeling, unknowing collections of zeros and ones are trained to do.

Thirty. Five. Dollar. Puffers.

Okay, some are $33 and some are $37. It depends on the color and size that you’re after. But a lot of the black and navy options have dropped to that level. Usually around eighty for the Goodthreads hooded puffer? Not sure on the other one? Eighty was where the Goodthreads hooded puffer was at when it made our best outerwear round up a few months back. That’s also the jacket shown at the very top of the post. No experience with the Amazon Essentials, but that thing is cruising along at 4.5/5 stars after… wait for it… 10,000 reviews.

In regards to the Goodthreads Hooded puffer, it’s lighter weight with a lighter to medium warmth level. Fit isn’t half bad either. It’s not billowing out at the sides, yet it’s not shrink wrapped either. Size shown at the very top is a comfortable, but not blousy, Medium on 5’10” / 195. Color is navy, and looks lighter in some lights/to the camera because it’s synthetic.

No word on when the prices might go back up. They seem to have a mind of their own.

Lotta jacket weather left for some of us. Not everyone lives in Boca.

That’s all.

Carry on.