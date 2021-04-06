Dappered

Most Wanted Affordable Style – April 2021

By |

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

 

Old Navy Built-In Flex Linen-Blend Blazer for Men – $65 ($79.99)

Old Navy Built-In Flex Linen-Blend Blazer for Men

Please please please don’t be chopped/short in the tail with functioning sleeve cuff buttons. That’s a deal breaker combo (looking chopped/can’t tailor the sleeves easily) for many of us. 54% linen, 44% cotton, 2% spandex. Totally unlined in the back. Lots of potential here. Looks great with dark wash denim. Should look terrific with off-white or pale gray chinos in the summer.

 

Grant Stone Diesel Boot in Coffee Suede – $280

Grant Stone Diesel Boot in Coffee Suede

More of a spring vibe here compared to their standard Diesel boots. Charles F. Stead Calf Suede upper. Vibram wedge sole. Goodyear welted. Word is they run about a half size large.

 

Rhone Delta Pique Performance Hidden Button Down Collar Polos – $198 / 3 pack ($264)

Rhone Delta Pique Performance Hidden Button Down Collar Polos

Early contender for polos of the year. Performance Pique fabric is cool, crisp, breathes, and wicks. Hidden button down collar underneath the points keeps things in line and prevents curling/pancaking out. Normally $88 a pop, which is steep, but if you buy three that drops them to $66 per. Still spendy, but worth it if you love both performance polos AND the button down collar thing. Leans more athletic in fit. A size medium fits my 5’10″190 lb frame pretty close to perfect. Huge thanks to our man Adam for the tip on these.

 

Mido Ocean Star Automatic Rubber Strap Watch, 42.5mm – $990

Mido Ocean Star Automatic Rubber Strap Watch

Was just price matched at Nordstrom to under $800. Obviously not cheap. A bit of flash (although not yellow gold flash, Rose gold flash is much more subtle). Rose gold PVD coating. Sporty rubber strap. That thing is a looker. Swiss made.

 

J. Crew Wallace & Barnes Duck Canvas Utility Chore Jacket – $168

J. Crew Wallace & Barnes Duck Canvas Utility Chore Jacket

First thought: That looks perfect for spring. Second thought: That’s gonna get so dirty so fast. Heavy duty duck canvas that promises to break in/mold to your frame and adapt to your body over time. And J. Crew’s Wallace & Barnes line really does feel like an upgrade. If you’re into the Americana Workwear thing, W&B really does a nice, reasonably priced job.

 

BONUS  adidas Stan Smith Kermit – $110

adidas Stan Smith Kermit

Stan Smiths + the world’s most famous, kindest, smartest frog? Hi ho yes please. Now where are my Pepe the King Prawn Tiro Track Pants?

