Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – TheTieBar’s cheap Blue stuff sale, Made in the UK Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
TheTieBar: Up to 50% off “get the blues” FINAL sale
- Classic Gingham Sky Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $38.50 FINAL ($55)
- Herringbone Light Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $38.50 FINAL ($55)
- Gingham Classic Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $38.50 FINAL ($55)
- Sound Wave Herringbone Navy Tie – $15.40 FINAL ($22)
- Meter Stripe Navy Tie – $12.50 FINAL ($25)
- Dotted Report Navy Tie – $17.50 FINAL ($25)
- Sea Breeze Panes Navy Tie – $11 FINAL ($22)
- Mini Dots Navy Tie – $17.50 FINAL ($25)
- Classic Gingham Royal Blue Pocket Square – $5 FINAL ($10)
- Bulletin Dot Navy Pocket Square – $7 FINAL ($14)
- Freehand Solid Light Blue Pocket Square – $6 FINAL ($12)
- Trellis Plaid Navy Pocket Square – $5 FINAL ($10)
- Dotted Hitch Classic Blue Pocket Square – $7 FINAL ($14)
- Grey Chambray With Border Royal Blue Pocket Square – $5 FINAL ($10)
Blue stuff! It’s a blue stuff sale. The already affordable gets down right inexpensive. Just know that it’s final sale. So no returns. Lots of wheelhouse stuff in there though. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50, and it’s $6.95 for orders under $50. So know that going in.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off w/ 30S25
- Italian Raincoat – $281.25 ($375)
- Merino Sweater Blazer – $149.25 ($199)
- Made in the UK Cap Toe Oxfords – $261.75 ($349)
- Goodyear Welted Single Monks – $186.75 ($249)
- Made in England Wholecuts – $261.75 ($349)
- Goodyear Welted Longwings – $186.75 ($249)
- Goodyear Welted Chukka Boots – $186.75 ($249)
- Flexible Sole Tassel Loafers – $149.25 ($199)
“But doesn’t CT do shirts?” Yes, yes they do. But unless they’re running a multi buy promo or a big shirting event, 25% off just isn’t that tempting if their shirts are at “full price.” BUT. They do much, much more than shirts. And they’re pretty good at that other stuff. Head here for an in person look at their Goodyear welted shoes (specifically their suede chelsea boots). Orders ship from the UK, and returns will cost you an $8.95 return label fee. Which, isn’t half bad, considering it’ll have to eventually head back to the UK.
Gustin: Made in the USA Boat Shoes Pre-Order – $189
Gustin’s USA Made boat shoes are back. Utilizing Horween’s chromexcel leather, they’re classic summer style through and through. Gustin is a pre-order model, so, you’ll have to pony up the cash first, and then wait. Estimated shipping won’t happen until June.
BONUS Huckberry: Their UNLINED Waxed Trucker is back – $168
Four colors to pick from. For those that love their toasty flannel or wool lined USA Made Truckers from Flint and Tinder, F&T has brought back the warmer weather version. Cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles. British Millerain Tekwax Evolution fabric is weather resistant, but still breathable when it warms up. No discount here since they’re a new arrival, and Huckberry: A. Doesn’t do sales that often, and B. REALLY doesn’t do sales often on their USA Made Flint and Tinder gear.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: 25% off 2, 30% off 3, 40% off 4+ “wear-now styles” (their terminology) w/ SHOPMORE
- Banana Republic: 46% off (40% off + additional 10% off that marked down price), no code needed
- EXPRESS: 40% – 50% off everything
- Todd Snyder: New Items have been added to their sale section