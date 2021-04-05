Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – TheTieBar’s cheap Blue stuff sale, Made in the UK Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Blue stuff! It’s a blue stuff sale. The already affordable gets down right inexpensive. Just know that it’s final sale. So no returns. Lots of wheelhouse stuff in there though. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50, and it’s $6.95 for orders under $50. So know that going in.

“But doesn’t CT do shirts?” Yes, yes they do. But unless they’re running a multi buy promo or a big shirting event, 25% off just isn’t that tempting if their shirts are at “full price.” BUT. They do much, much more than shirts. And they’re pretty good at that other stuff. Head here for an in person look at their Goodyear welted shoes (specifically their suede chelsea boots). Orders ship from the UK, and returns will cost you an $8.95 return label fee. Which, isn’t half bad, considering it’ll have to eventually head back to the UK.

Gustin’s USA Made boat shoes are back. Utilizing Horween’s chromexcel leather, they’re classic summer style through and through. Gustin is a pre-order model, so, you’ll have to pony up the cash first, and then wait. Estimated shipping won’t happen until June.

Four colors to pick from. For those that love their toasty flannel or wool lined USA Made Truckers from Flint and Tinder, F&T has brought back the warmer weather version. Cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles. British Millerain Tekwax Evolution fabric is weather resistant, but still breathable when it warms up. No discount here since they’re a new arrival, and Huckberry: A. Doesn’t do sales that often, and B. REALLY doesn’t do sales often on their USA Made Flint and Tinder gear.

