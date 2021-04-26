Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Inexpensive Wedding Suits, On Sale Spring Jackets, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew Factory: 40% off everything + additional 20% off $100+ w/ BIGFUNSALE
- Thompson fit worsted wool suit jacket & matching trouser = $207.20 w/ BIGFUNSALE (usually upper $200s)
- Slim-fit Thompson suit jacket in flex chino – $90 w/ BIGFUNSALE (should make for a good, “polished” blazer)
- Lightweight performance hoodie – $39.50
- Canvas tote bag with leather straps – $39.50
Full honesty: A Spier & Mackay or Suitsupply suit will blow a JCF Thompson out of the water. But to not acknowledge that $325 – $500 (price of Spier or Suitsupply depending on sales) is much different than $200, would be foolish. If you need a suit and don’t wear suits that much, then the JCF Thompson isn’t a bad play. All wool. Available in Navy, Marina Blue, Charcoal, and Black. Sold as separates, so if you don’t fit into traditional “drop” zones you get to pick and choose individual pants to match to individual jackets.
Huckberry: Their Sale Section is stacked right now
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Flight Jacket – $121.98 ($188)
- Wills 70% wool / 30% Cashmere Shawl Collar Cardigan – $183.98 ($245)
- Aer Duffel Pack 2 – $135.98 ($170)
- Proof Waxed Station Jacket – $147.98 ($228)
- Rhodes Footwear The Wool House Shoe – $68.98 ($138)
- Wills 100% Cashmere Crewneck – $95.98 ($160)
No official sale event here, but I stumbled across this while on Huckberry just yesterday… and good gravy their sale section has a lot in it right now.
Nordstrom: 25% off select Swiss Watches
- Tissot 40mm Gentleman Automatic – $543.75 ($725)
- Tissot 40mm Tradition Automatic – $521.25 ($695)
- Tissot 42mm Classic Dream Automatic – $337.50 ($450)
- Tissot 39mm Le Locle Powermatic 80 Automatic – $431.25 ($575)
- Mido Ocean Star 42.5mm Automatic – $697.50 ($930)
- Mido Rose Gold Tone PVD Ocean Star Automatic 42.5mm – $742.50 ($990)
- Mido Ocean Star GMT 44mm Automatic – $952 ($1190)
- Mido Ocean Star Tribute 40.5 mm Automatic – $920 ($1150)
Appears to be a price match, so, no word when this sale ends. Last time they did something like this it was 20% off. So this go-round? Better!
Timex: 25% off $99, 15% off $49 select watches
- Marlin Automatic California Dial – $186.75 ($249)
- Navi XL 41mm Fabric Slip-Thru Strap Watch – $96.75 ($129)
Dang. The new Q 1978 reissue isn’t one of the select watches included. But the Marlin California is. Full review here of the Marlin CA if you’d like it. No code here. Discount should happen at checkout.
BONUS GAP: 46% off w/ codes TREAT + PERK
- Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $32.37 ($59.95)
- Vintage Soft Joggers – $29.67 ($54.95)
- Gapfit Active Tank Top – $18.87 ($34.95)
GAP bringing it once again with the basics. Sleeveless tees should be great for working out, thanks to their Gapfit Active 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% Polyester, 6% Spandex tech fabric. The joggers would be awful for working out. 77% Cotton, 14% Polyester, 9% Recycled Polyester. I’m sure they’re soft, but… woof. Don’t sweat in those. How lil’ mac ever did it, I’ll never know.
Also worth a mention…
- Allen Edmonds: The anniversary sale is live. Full picks here if you’d like them.
- Huckberry: Their made in the USA Tees are now 3 for $95 (reg. $35 per)