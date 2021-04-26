Dappered

Monday Men's Sales Tripod – Inexpensive Wedding Suits, On Sale Spring Jackets, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

J. Crew Factory: 40% off everything + additional 20% off $100+ w/ BIGFUNSALE

J. Crew Factory menswear

Full honesty: A Spier & Mackay or Suitsupply suit will blow a JCF Thompson out of the water. But to not acknowledge that $325 – $500 (price of Spier or Suitsupply depending on sales) is much different than $200, would be foolish. If you need a suit and don’t wear suits that much, then the JCF Thompson isn’t a bad play. All wool. Available in Navy, Marina Blue, Charcoal, and Black. Sold as separates, so if you don’t fit into traditional “drop” zones you get to pick and choose individual pants to match to individual jackets.

 

Huckberry: Their Sale Section is stacked right now

Huckberry menswear

No official sale event here, but I stumbled across this while on Huckberry just yesterday… and good gravy their sale section has a lot in it right now.

 

Nordstrom: 25% off select Swiss Watches

Appears to be a price match, so, no word when this sale ends. Last time they did something like this it was 20% off. So this go-round? Better!

 

Timex: 25% off $99, 15% off $49 select watches

Dang. The new Q 1978 reissue isn’t one of the select watches included. But the Marlin California is. Full review here of the Marlin CA if you’d like it. No code here. Discount should happen at checkout.

 

BONUS  GAP: 46% off w/ codes TREAT + PERK

GAP menswear

GAP bringing it once again with the basics. Sleeveless tees should be great for working out, thanks to their Gapfit Active 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% Polyester, 6% Spandex tech fabric. The joggers would be awful for working out. 77% Cotton, 14% Polyester, 9% Recycled Polyester. I’m sure they’re soft, but… woof. Don’t sweat in those. How lil’ mac ever did it, I’ll never know.

 

Also worth a mention…

