Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Crisp Spring Joggers, Extra 25% off Nordy Rack Clearance, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Spier doesn’t run huge sales, so 15% off a bunch of just-in, new arrivals is certainly worth a mention. Especially being that their wheelhouse, timeless, navy hopsack blazer is included. As is their perfect for spring and summer gray option. The gray one is at the top of the personal “want” list.

The Pick: Organic Traveler Jogger – $59.10 ($98.50)

If you’re gonna do joggers this spring… that’s how. Obviously gonna be super comfortable, but with just enough polish that you’ll look good/handsome/contemporary, without looking sloppy/lazy/”I’ve given up.” Their new traveler joggers have been a big enough hit that they seem to exclude them from quite a few codes and promos. But not this this time.

After months of having some pretty bare cupboards, Nordy Rack has all of a sudden been a bit of a gold mine. It’s still limited to clearance, so sizes are scattered, but for the serious deal hunters out there it’s worth a look. Prices are as marked online. Extra 25% off expires today, 4/19/21.

If Satan has bookmarked 2020 for a sub-section of Hades, I’m pretty sure this is the standard issue uniform they hand you as you walk through the door. Nice price on the puffers though.

Speaking of Hell. “He went to Jared.” YOU’RE DAMN RIGHT HE WENT TO JARED AND HE GOT HIMSELF THE SPECIAL EDITION BULOVA DEVIL DIVER WITH THE SWISS MOVEMENT INSIDE. Looks like they’re killing off this spendy (relative to the mass produced), Swiss-powered Devil Diver. And thus, it’s on clearance at Jared. Big thanks to Billy E. for the tip on this one. Worn and Wound did a review of this watch, which clocks in at a very wearable 40mm. Sellita movement here. Comes with the manufacturer’s warranty. Slap a rubber strap on that sucker and wear it all summer.

The Pick: Irish Cotton/Linen Unconstructed Ludlow Suit Jacket & Matching trouser = $183.60 total ($306)

Got an outdoor summer wedding on the way? Now’s the time to suit up, get to the tailor, and get your warm weather gear dialed in. Looks like they’ve ditched the old Portugese linen/cotton fabric and have switched to the famous Irish mill, Baird McNutt, for their cotton-linen “unsuits” this year.

Also worth a mention…