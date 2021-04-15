Cheap Tech Pants, Target’s Furniture Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Dappered Space Alert! Ah yes, Target furniture. Flat-pack, looks awesome on the screen, but putting it together might take 5 years off your life. That said, sometimes it really can look and function great for the price once it’s assembled. Crack a beer. Or three. And get your set of allen wrenches out. Big fan of those (I think they used to call them) laptop tables. They make perfect side tables next to a couch or chair, and terrific simple nightstands for next to your bed.

This is Factory, not mainline J. Crew. But these things are well enough reviewed that they seem worth a mention. Part of their larger “60% off spring picks” event. Expect a “Swish Swish” sound. But when it’s warm and humid? Many of us don’t mind that swish swish at all. Big thanks to Greg S. for the tip here.

You know it’s been a year+ when a brand famous for providing incredible value when it comes to suits, sportcoats, and dress shirts… starts cranking out sweats. Made from dense but soft, midweight French Terry. Raglan sleeves. Trim fit. Two way zipper (!) on the hoodies. Not junky sweats. Solid sweats. Good Sweats. SPIER SWEATS OOOH WHAT A SLOGAN YOU CAN HAVE THAT ONE FOR FREE RICK.

Total = 60% off. Weirdly strong new arrivals from BR Factory. Riviera-like short sleeve print shirts? A core temp crisp sportcoat? A simple mac? A reminder: This isn’t mainline BR. So the quality and fabrics could/should/will be a step down. But geeze if they haven’t nailed the looks here. 50% off + additional 20% off is set to expire Sunday. BR Factory is kinda like J. Crew Factory. 50% off is good. Anything more than that = very good.

And now, the opposite of sweats. Wait, is that a black suit? Suitsupply is usually pretty cutting edge (to some of us, a little too cutting edge… like, spit swapping on the home page cutting edge), so are black suits back? Enough that they’ve been included into the “Wardrobe starters” line? These are their least expensive suits, but still carry with them the quality hallmarks of Suitsupply (half canvas construction, nice fabrics, attention to detail, etc). Who knows. Brave new world and all that.

Our man Adam loved these things. Head here for a full review. Lemme quote him: “Comfort levels are higher than Snoop Dogg.” Okay then. Goodyear welted. Made in Mexico.

Those be some steep tiers. But, that’s how East Dane operates. Owned by Amazon, they’re anything but Amazon’s style section. If anything, East Dane is TOO high end, whereas Amazon proper, outside of their surprisingly solid Goodthreads house brand, can feel like a Macy’s clearance rack. But East Dane is worth a look during sales. Shipping is fast and free. Super fast and still very much “free” if you’re a member of Prime. (Which costs money, so, it’s not free in a macro sense. Heck, nothing is!) Code STYLE expires tomorrow, 4/16/21.

Including sale styles? Well that’s where we’ll go then. Bit of a trick with those Golden Fleece shoes. Buy the socks. Or, buy anything else cheap. Just get it to trip the $300 trigger. Because if you don’t, you’ll get “just” $50 off instead, and thus, the shoes will actually cost more out of pocket.

Also worth a mention: