The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style March 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

These rugs with leather woven in has become a trend, and a great trend for decorating a masculine leaning space. Proof that grey and brown do work together, and a both handsome and affordable way to add some decor to your floor. Also available in a 7.5′ x 9.5′ size, but you gotta pay for more rug.

The genius of this shelving unit is the planters are built directly into it. But hey, if you don’t have a green thumb you could just place some other objects in there. It could hold a newspaper or rolled up magazines? Or maybe some decorative branches or what not. Use your imagination.

Grilling season is not far off. And maybe grilling season is year round for you, weather be damned. However you roll, this three pack of dry rubs from Dead Rooster Co. look very tasty. I guess the star of the show is that Black Gold rub, and is sounds perfect for steak.

This eye catching teak stool is perfect for a naturalists decor. Use it as a stand as seen above, or as actual seating somewhere in your space. It also seems like it could make a cool side table, but be sure to measure the space where you would place it to make sure it’s tall enough for your needs.

Yep, you can just use an Igloo cooler. But if you want to class up a get together (maybe those will start to happen again in the coming months?), this is definitely a step above. It’s a nice size for the price, and I guess it’s relatively lightweight. Heck, one of the reviewers even shared photos of how they use it for firewood. Put whatever you want in it. Point is, it’s functional and decorative.

Best to cover it in inclement weather, but this table is a far cry from the metal frame and glass top cheapies you might find at the likes of Rite Aid. Surround with some good looking outdoor chairs, top with a table top fire pit for ambiance, and you have a nice little set up for a chat with friends.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.