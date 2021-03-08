Style Scenario: First day it sorta feels like Spring (dressed up)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Spring might not be here for you yet. Doesn’t mean we all can’t look forward to that first day when it sorta kinda MAYBE feels like spring. Sun’s finally out all day, stuff is melting, and it’s warm enough to (maybe) go without a jacket. Here’s one way to put one foot forward into the new season, without going full floral patterns and bright colors.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstruced Italian Hopsack Sportcoat in Charcoal – $400. Yes, charcoal. You can 100% wear charcoal in the warmer/warming up months, as long as it starts to look a little less severe in sunlight. And that’s what this hopsack fabric will do for you, thanks to its mix of darker gray and lighter gray threads. The texture helps as well. Fingers crossed for a sale or a code. Bonobos hasn’t run one in a while, which is odd for them.

The Pants: GAP Slim Fit Modern Khakis in “Clear Gray” – $36.90 w/ SMILE ($59.95). Slim fit chinos that’ll look just as good with a polo and chukkas as they do here with a dress shirt and lightweight blazer? Perfect. That light gray helps usher in the warmer season to come.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $55 ($79.50). Or, whatever your favorite crisp white dress shirt happens to be. Don’t forget the collar stays. Get that collar looking right. Obligatory reminder: Get some alloy collar stays, then put a slight bend in them for a perfect collar that’ll frame your face.

The Sunglasses: Target Goodfellow & Co Tortoise Sunglasses – $14.99. CHEAP. Some guys are just fine with cheap sunglasses. Some aren’t. You do you. Want something similar but a bit higher quality while still remaining affordable? Try these from Kent Wang.

The Watch: Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm – $186.75 w/ VIP25 ($249). Roman numerals and Arabic numerals combine to make a “California” dial with a rose gold tone case. Automatic movement. A dress watch, but hardly forgettable. Want something a bit cheaper/less flashy? Their Milano is also on sale with that code. Seventy five bucks for that.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar White Linen + Navy Border – $12. A little bit of color. The slightly wider than “piped” navy border here is a great addition to any mainly monochromatic outfit. Does a great job loosening up/dressing down more conservative looks too.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt in Burgundy – $41 ($59.50). Something to match the shoes. Get it with the shirt during a big sale and you’ll save a lot.

The Shoes: Johnston and Murphy Daley Medallion Toe Oxford in Burgundy – $79 ($169). Affordable alternatives to the Allen Edmonds Strand that still look and feel pretty darn nice. Sheepskin lined, conservative but not stumpy shape, and that burgundy shade is all kinds of right. Want to break some rules? Go with the tan leather option instead. Yes you’re wearing a darker gray sportcoat up top, but the lighter gray pants should tie in nicely to a tan/cognac shoe. But the burgundy we’re suggesting here is much safer, while still great looking.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Made in the USA Skull & Cross Bones Merino Cool Dress Socks – $9.97 ($19.50). Match your socks to your trousers, right? Not here. Going with the contrasting navy option to tie in the boarder of the pocket square. That, and some subtle color blocking between the pants and shoes works great for these early days of spring.