Steal Alert: Old Navy $18 Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Chinos One Day Sale

Pants. Pants? Pants!

That’s how a lot of the rest of 2021 might go for some of us. And while many who frequent this corner of the web are married to their Bonobos or Banana Republic Core Temps, Old Navy has been kicking tuckus and taking nominative descriptors as of late. So there seems to be a “here” here:

First eight colors are $18. Last four are $19.97.

This is their flagship chino. 61% cotton, 37% polyester, 2% spandex. And while they’re not gonna feel just as good as the BR core temps (another cotton/poly/chino blend), they are hugely well reviewed, and seem to sometimes get excluded from other deals.

Eight colors are eighteen bucks. Another four are $19.97. One day only though. No code or anything needed.

UPDATE: Our man Ryan has a pair of these! Here’s what he had to say:

Possibly the first of my now-extensive arsenal of stretchy-but-sharp pants. These have pulled duty anywhere from casual around the house wear, to even dressed up with a blazer. I chose the versatile (and chuckle-worthy) Raisin Arizona, an unusual yet relatively easy-to-pair shade. They’ve also held up surprisingly well given I bought them I believe three seasons ago.

So yeah. Maybe now’s the time to reacquaint oneself with trousers that don’t have elastic at the waist and/or cuffs?

Listen, after the crap-fest that was 2020, and no matter what kind of weirdness 2021 brings you…

to quote Country singer Lee Ann Womack,

I hope you…

pants.