Steal Alert: J. Crew Factory Tech 5 pockets for $19.50

J. Crew Factory Tech 5 Pockets – $19.50 (normally $35 – $40)

I asked the Dappered Ops Manager (Mrs. Dappered) if we had room in the budget for a searchlight with a cutout of some trousers placed over the beam, so every time some chinos or tech pants dropped under $20, I could fire that bad boy up, throw on a cape (Suitsupply, natch), and run around singing:

“Da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da CHEAP PANTS!”

She didn’t even look up from her coffee.

Point is. J. Crew Factory (yes, Factory) is running a one day 50% off everything flash sale for St. Patrick’s Day, and their bizarrely well reviewed, best selling tech 5-pockets are marked down to under $20.

Four colors have a decent size selection at post time. All poly, of course.

You can almost certainly count on a “swish swish” sound with these. And thin, lightweight material. They are NOT gonna be amazing. But for twenty bucks?

Could be something.

Look, J. Crew Factory fell off the table pre bankruptcy. What they were cranking out around then was pretty iffy at best. But mainline J. Crew has been on a good run as of late. So maybe, MAYBE, these could be worth a shot?

That “mountain fog” color (far right) looks pretty good.

Word is they’re a true slim. So, know that. Shipping is $5 for orders under $99, and returns will cost you a $7.50 prepaid label. Returns to a Factory brick and mortar store are free.

Big thanks to Jason R. for the tip.

Time to switch the (nonexistent) searchlight off.

That’s all.

Carry on.

