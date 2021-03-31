Steal Alert: 15% off Kiehl’s stuff at Nordstrom

BIG IMPORTANT UPDATE

Kiehl’s is actually running 25% off for a friends and family deal direct through their site, through tomorrow 4/1. Didn’t see that coming. Huge thanks to Billy B. for the tip here. Free shipping at Kiehl’s won’t kick in until $50 though, so, if you’re getting something less expensive, Nordstrom might end up being the better source. Just depends. Shipping under $50 at Kiehl’s will run you $7. Math and all that. Now, back to the original post….

Live look at all of us finally emerging from our homes once we get vaccinated:

Been a hell of a year indoors, hasn’t it?

So yeah. Skincare. Look, there’s a LOT of stuff on the market that’s overpriced, and it’s pretty easy to fall down a rabbit hole of applying hyper expensive goops and oils to your skin in an attempt to find some nonexistent fountain of youth.

Kiehl’s is a rare exception in the grooming game. Exceptionally well reviewed, relatively reasonably priced, and should help you age with some level of grace (the instagram crowd pursuing something like a “permanent filter” to their skin isn’t aging with grace… they look perpetually waxy, stretched, and in some relentless state of drunken soft focus. Not to mention their noses appear to be recessing into their skulls, all while their lips explode outward in an attempt to one day pull them over their heads like Sesame Street’s “yip yips” do when they get frightened)

The 15% off is pretty good. Sales are few and far between on Kiehl’s. And the discount is especially good because if you just wanna try one or two things (that’s how most of us do it when trying some new grooming stuff), it’ll still ship for free. Thus the magic of Nordstrom. Free shipping and free returns on everything.

Various size options available on a lot of this stuff. But there’s also larger/bulk buy levels too, if you’re already a Kiehl’s fan and want to stock up.

That’s all.

Carry on.