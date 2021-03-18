Spier’s Fresco Wool Trousers, GAP F&F, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

One of their most popular items. Fresco = high twist, open weave wool that excels in the spring and summer, but can be worn year round. Super breathable, but still resists wrinkles. Fresco wool trousers are the original, natural, performance pants. Two rises available this year… Regular rise (light gray example here) has a flat front. High rise (light gray example here) is equipped with a single reverse pleat, since it has to taper up a bit as your hips become your waist. Geometry! Anyway, if you want them to hem them before they ship, that’ll be an extra eight bucks.

It’s a basic basta buster boogiedown! Recycled Nylon Normcore! To be fair, those active tees really do look pretty good (as basic as they are). The raglan sleeves are a real plus for many. Ease of movement, and they accentuate your traps. Use both codes at checkout and it works out to 46% off total.

Gahhhhhhhhhhhhhhd Bless It. J. Crew is pulling a BR here. As in, they say “30% – 50% off” but then there are a lot of items in that pile that’s been set aside that are actually MORE than half off. Sure, lots of stuff is around 30% off, and that’s not a tremendous deal. But those hidden 50%+ off gems might be worth a spin if you’re a fan of J. Crew. That suit? $175? For an unconstructed wool/cotton glen plaid number? Could be a perfect spring/summer suit.

I know we’re coming out of gloves season, and $116 is a LOT for a pair of gloves, but Hestras really are a noticeable step (or seven steps) above department store basics. Get your fit right (because, y’know, they’re gloves) and chances are they’ll become your favorites. And you’ll wear them with everything. I got a pair for Christmas a few years back from Mrs. Dappered and despite nicking the leather more than a couple times with a hatchet while splitting wood… and the dog playing tug of war with them on one occasion, I still favor them over my other gloves even when dressed up. Also available in the “cork” shown above, as well as a mighty handsome looking “chestnut”… but the chestnut option doesn’t appear to be smartphone compatible?

Club Monaco? Not a shoe-specific store. But their sneakers do look pretty good, and it’s that time of year to start swapping out boots for sneakers.

Friends and Family might be over, but their sale section got a fresh injection of stock. Not a huge batch, but there are a few new items in there, like those core temp henleys and the washable (and allegedly truly slim fitting) wool blend trousers.

