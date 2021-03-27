Sideline Steal Alert: (Jay Wright’s) Nike Killshots are down to $65

You know you’re a goofball men’s style blogger when you’re watching the annual mania of the month of March collegiate sportsball tournament, and you notice that Villanova’s coaching staff are all wearing Nike’s Killshot 2 sneakers on the sideline.

Jay Wright is seen by many as one of the best dressed men in sports. Usually he’s in razor sharp suits. This year though, with things being what they are, coaching staffs are seriously dressed down. Think track pants and quarter zips. Maybe it has something to do with being able to launder/sanitize all apparel post game?

Doesn’t mean one can’t still look good though. Hence, the Nike Killshot, with its throwback good looks and gum sole. And it’s currently on sale…

Sadly, just size 10 and up are available at post time.

Which sorta makes sense if you’re part of a basketball program. Probably not a lot of size 8.5s on that sideline.

Wonder if Coach Wright is wearing his two tone Rolex with his #menswear meme-y Swooshs?

That’s all.

Carry on.

Enjoy the games.

Sorry about your bracket.

Throw it DOWN big man!