Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2021

You'll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already.

Maybe the most versatile suit of the summer? Italian stretch cotton fabric. Totally unstructured. Lightweight, butterfly lined in the back, and super easy to break up and use the suit jacket as a sportcoat, or the trousers with a polo/other tops combos. That, and they’re sold as separates. Which is a big deal, being that a lot of guys love Suitsupply, but can’t fit into their slim “drop” zones. So you pick the size of the jacket, and then you pick a size for the trousers, and you get them tailored maybe a bit on arrival, and then you wear the ever living begeezus out of them between now and November. And maybe beyond. Bet that jacket would look good with jeans.

Heads up J. Crew, BR is coming for your t-shirt crown. Uses American grown Supima cotton. Garment Dyed for that vintage look without being, y’know, a ratty old vintage t-shirt. Pocket at the chest keeps things from looking too “undershirty.” Six different colors to pick from. Fingers crossed these get a 50% off cut tomorrow when Friends and Family launches? That’d land them at $17.25.

Fancy. Those would go great with a navy suit and crisp white shirt… or a light gray trouser and dark gray sportcoat combo. Or maybe (maybe) even a polo and sharp dress slacks? Maybe? Currently 30% off with that LAYERED code, which ends today, 3/10.

Because some of us are pining for patio season. Sickly sweet white wines are… gross. This is NOT one of those. This Spanish white is dry and crisp, and it features some floral and fruit references which make for a delicious pour. The story behind the name is interesting: apparently Martin Codax was a beloved Galician medieval troubadour. It is super reasonable priced ($13) and widely available. Listen, even if you aren’t a drinker (my hand is raised), having a few bottles of this on hand for friends to come over and enjoy safely/responsibly out in the open air and socially distanced is… well, it’s a nice thing to look forward to after a long hard winter.

Because sometimes you want a pair of solid feeling Sunglasses, and don’t want to pay out the wazoo (THE WAZOO JERRY) for them. 50.8mm lens width here. So, not huge, but not super tiny either.

BONUS Bonobos Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $79 (and a code/sale to knock the price down please)

Love Bonobos. Love the Riviera short sleeve shirts, because the patterns are legitimately fun/nice/sharp, and they fit miles better than cheaper short sleeve button ups. But good grief can we get a code or a sale or something? Eighty bucks for a short sleeve shirt is… it’s just a tough sell for a lot of us. Help us out Bonobos. C’mon now.

