Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spring Ready Raincoats, Under $50 Sneakers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Charles Tyrwhitt does more than shirts. Much more. Head here for an in person look at their Goodyear welted shoes (specifically the suede chelsea shown above). Also, it is WEIRDLY hard to find a simple, classic mac jacket in the US right now. Which is odd, considering we’re heading into the 8 months of the year where the heavy wool jackets get shelved for a bit. That Italian cotton number looks like it’ll do the trick and then some.

Target Circle = their free to sign up rewards program. Pretty simple stuff. Pants are excluded, as is outerwear, but if you’re prepping for spring on the cheap, now’s not a bad time to save a few bucks at Tar-zhay. Big thanks to our guy Ryan for the tip!

If you’re on #teamundershirt, listen up. This is about as good as it gets. Why gray? Because unlike a white undershirt, this won’t leave you with those awful “lines” around the neck and sleeves under your dress shirts. They blend a LOT better. And these are made from UNIQLO’s terrific (and cheap) AIRism fabric. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the heads up on this (he even included these undershirts in his 5 favorites post). He says they’re never in stock, so, the fact that they are is worth a mention. Meanwhile, in other Underoos-News (trademark pending), Nordstrom has three packs of Nike’s performance Dri-Fit boxer briefs on sale for 27% off. Big thanks to Chris W. for the style tip on that deal.

UPDATE: Dang it. Looks like the price match on those Nike Dri-Fit boxer briefs has expired. Sorry about that guys.

Forget the ad campaign. It’s not the first time they’ve gone the shock-jock route. It won’t be the last. It’s bait. The marketing images are an eye-roller, but the clothes look great. Ships and returns free too. But c’mon Suitsupply. The last few years have been super noisy. A little quiet/subtlety/not trolling for outrage would be great. Yet on the other hand, in a super casual sweatpants everyday world… they gotta do something to get eyeballs.

More than a few pairs under $50. But free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89, so, that’s a bummer. Unless you’re picking up another pair/something else from the Nordy Rack site. In-store returns are free, but if you return through the post it’ll cost you a $5.95 pre paid label (for US customers).

Also worth a mention…