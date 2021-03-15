Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Uniqlo AIRISM Face Masks, Cashmere Sweats (really?) & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Attention all Brooks Brothers fans. It’s their Spring Wardrobe event, which means it’s not a bad time to stock up on some of their wheelhouse favorites. Non-iron shirts are 40% off if you buy 3 or more, while their USA or Italian made 1818 suits are just under seven hundred bucks. Which is a lot, but, the USA (or Italian) made Brooks Brothers suit, especially in their Regent Fit, is about as sure of a thing as it gets.

Restock alert. No discount but still worth a mention for the guys who love well made basics and value Made in the USA. From the same folks who brought us Flint and Tinder. They allegedly spent 4 years (I’m guessing off and on, c’mon now) working on creating what they hope is the perfect t-shirt. Not too tight, certainly not overly big, a great collar, American grown Supima cotton, and now? Slub. They’re doing slub fabrics too. The whole thing comes together at a factory in LA. Are a lot of us gonna see thirty two bucks as steep for a t-shirt? Yeah. But for the buy less + buy better crowd, perhaps it’s not so steep.

Guess what, this thing (this godforsaken thing) is far from over. And UNIQLO has made some improvements to their hugely popular (and affordable) AIRISM face masks. Seems like most of us might be set on masks for now (non medical, N95, KN95, or other), but if you’re in need of a (cheap) upgrade? The UNIQLO Airism could be worth a shot at fifteen bucks for three.

More Huckberry here. Not cheap, but nice. And while we’re coming towards the end of sweater season (even though cold spring and summer nights happen) the discount is tempting on a few of these items. Paging Jay-Z. We’ve got Cashmere Sweats here.

Skip the logos with the polos, and stick with their retro inspired and simple solid stretch cotton polos. They really are super comfortable. They’re mostly cotton, so they’ll feel like it, but the stretch is impressive and so is the styling. Big fan of the piped polos. Especially for half off. Usually these things are stuck at 40% off when they run a sale.

Pretty sure you already saw this, but, full picks are here if you want them. 50% off expires today, Monday 3/15. Cardmembers, don’t forget to get that extra 10% off the discounted price with BRCARD10.

Also worth a mention…