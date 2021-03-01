Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Levis x Target, Tasty Nike Deals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Nike: Up to 40% off their sale section (plus new items added?) 

Nike menswear

Lots of basics. Some classic court kicks. And then there’s the AF1 cookies and cream recycled materials “Crater” model. Listen. They LOOK delicious. How do you do fellow kids?

 

Target: Levis x Target collab is live

Levi's x Target homegoods collaboration items

What… so you’re saying you DON’T think brass bar carts, throw blankets, and pet beds when you think of Levis? Look, I don’t get a lot of it either. But that bar cart is kinda cool. The fact that the vast, vast majority of this collection isn’t clothes… I don’t know what that says. But, well, yeah. Kinda like the mug.

 

Gustin: Made in the USA Tri-Blend Waffle Crews – $99

Gustin made in the USA Tri-Blend Waffle Crewneck shirts

A pre-order, since that’s what Gustin does, and since they’re one of the originals to launch online that way, they’re pretty darn good at it. Super soft tri-blend fabric here. Hem is gently curved. Garment washed for immediate softness. And again, made in the USA. Big fan of the colors they picked for this run of 3-packs.  Estimated ship date is April.

 

BONUS  Todd Snyder: Their (Final) Sale section is pretty stacked right now

Todd Snyder menswear

Incoming higher end splurge desirables. Total chance this was stumbled across. If memory serves, the Todd Snyder sale section was pretty picked over between post-holidays and, well, very recently. But it looks like they’ve restocked? There’s even some LL Bean collaborative stuff in there. Fingers crossed for an extra 20% or 25% off sale items code at some point? All final sale here. No returns on this stuff.

 

Also worth a mention…

