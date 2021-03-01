Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Levis x Target, Tasty Nike Deals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nike: Up to 40% off their sale section (plus new items added?)
- Nike Pro Short Sleeve – $24.97 ($35)
- Nike Dri-Fit Camo Short Sleeve – $20.97 ($25)
- Nike Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo – $36.97 ($75)
- Nike Court Royale AC – $54.97 ($60)
- Nike Air Force 1 Crater – $93.97 ($110)
- Nike Killshot 2 White Swoosh – $55.97 ($90)
- Nike Dri-FIT Training Shorts in Grey – $30.97 ($40)
- Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pro Drill Top – $34.97 ($50)
- Nike Dri-FIT Training Shorts – $29.97 ($35)
Lots of basics. Some classic court kicks. And then there’s the AF1 cookies and cream recycled materials “Crater” model. Listen. They LOOK delicious. How do you do fellow kids?
Target: Levis x Target collab is live
- Levi’s x Target Metal & Wood Bar Cart Aged Copper Finish Levi’s x Target – $150
- Levi’s x Target Striped Cotton Apron White/Navy – $12
- Levi’s x Target 14 fl oz Speckled Stoneware Mug – $4
- Levi’s x Target Logo Stainless Steel Bottle Opener Copper Finish – $7
- Levi’s x Target 4pk Enameled Wood Bandana Print Coaster Set – $12
What… so you’re saying you DON’T think brass bar carts, throw blankets, and pet beds when you think of Levis? Look, I don’t get a lot of it either. But that bar cart is kinda cool. The fact that the vast, vast majority of this collection isn’t clothes… I don’t know what that says. But, well, yeah. Kinda like the mug.
Gustin: Made in the USA Tri-Blend Waffle Crews – $99
A pre-order, since that’s what Gustin does, and since they’re one of the originals to launch online that way, they’re pretty darn good at it. Super soft tri-blend fabric here. Hem is gently curved. Garment washed for immediate softness. And again, made in the USA. Big fan of the colors they picked for this run of 3-packs. Estimated ship date is April.
BONUS Todd Snyder: Their (Final) Sale section is pretty stacked right now
- Made in Portugal 100% Italian Boucle Knit Wool Shirt Jacket – $194 FINAL ($398)
- L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Puffer Vest – $139 FINAL ($169)
- Italian Quilted Liner Jacket – $144 FINAL ($248)
- Lightweight Polartec Half-Zip – $64 FINAL ($148)
- Exclusive Timex x Todd Snyder Blue Dial Marlin Manual Wind Watch – $129 FINAL ($199)
- Soludos Negroni Smoking Slipper Espadrilles – $54 FINAL ($85)
- Made in Portugal Japanese Selvedge Garment Dyed Chino – $74 FINAL ($198)
- Made in Scotland Drake’s Lambswool Striped Beanie – $44 FINAL ($80)
- Corduroy Madison Suit Jacket – $239 FINAL ($398)
Incoming higher end splurge desirables. Total chance this was stumbled across. If memory serves, the Todd Snyder sale section was pretty picked over between post-holidays and, well, very recently. But it looks like they’ve restocked? There’s even some LL Bean collaborative stuff in there. Fingers crossed for an extra 20% or 25% off sale items code at some point? All final sale here. No returns on this stuff.
Also worth a mention…
