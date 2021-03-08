How to Spend it: So you got a gift card to Nordstrom

Per Fortune Magazine, gift card giving was up, WAY up during the 2020 holiday season. I’d be willing to bet that a large percentage of us Dappered readers received some of that fantastic plastic. Yet each year, over $3 billion in gift cards go unused(!!). We’re here to change that. (I know, what an altruistic bunch we are. No?) In our annual series titled How to Spend It, we’re curating a bunch of items from a selection of stores you might/most likely got a gift card to (some very Dappered-y, some less so because Aunt Karen wasn’t sure). Our goal is to show you what’s worth it at various price points. You CAN spend it all in one place, dear!

Brand Note: Right out of the gate, let me say that Nordstrom has over 25K items available to you online. Digging through all of that… fashion… drip… whatever you want to call it, would cause me to drink a bit more than is healthy. So, I’ve browsed through each category and handpicked a few of my favorite items from each that stood out to me as a great choice or an excellent value. Nordstrom is well known for their outstanding customer service, an exceptional return policy, and a staggering number of items ranging from $10 socks to $8000 designer jackets. Fair warning: this list has some items that are quite expensive, so shield thine eyes Old Navy friends!

Under $50

Nordstrom might be a high-end retailer with a ton of high priced items, but a surprising amount of stuff can be had for under fifty bones. Are you a sneakerhead like me? Keep ‘em fresh with a basic sneaker cleaning kit from Jason Markk. We’re heading into Spring soon, so a good umbrella is always handy, and the Nordstrom ShedRain classic one looks way better than those cheap, plastic ones you get from your insurance agent.

From $50-$100

Nordstrom’s Men’s Shop is a treasure trove of hidden gems, including their knitwear, sweaters, and outerwear. And that Schott waffle knit pullover is a great looking substitute for a hoodie. Bonobos is a Dappered favorite and Nordstrom carries a lot of the brand’s merch. Here’s your chance to get those classic dress pants, chinos, and button-downs with the help of that gift card.

From $100-$200

I know what you’re thinking: “Uggs on Dappered?! Aren’t those for ladies who enjoy too much Starbucks and Target shopping?!” First off, who hurt you? This is post-pandemic comfort we’re talking about here, so before you judge a book by it’s cover, give them a try. If they’re good enough for Mythbuster Adam Savage, they’re good enough for me and you. Also, I’m a huge Patagonia fan, so of course we have some Patagucci on here. Looking for some “smell good” cologne? Try that Maison Margiela Jazz Club in store, or ask for a free tester sample. The reviews are confusing, so a sample first is likely the safest bet.

From $200+

Some things are worth spending good money on and Nordstrom carries a lot of those items. If you’ve recently updated your style, lost (or gained) some weight, or you’re looking to invest in a “buy it for life” item, this price tier might be for you. I’m hoping we all get back to some sense of normal later this year, and if that comes true, you’ll want a new suitcase and some excellent noise cancelling headphones for those vacation trips. Going back into the office? Pick up a new sport coat and some boots or Oxfords to flex a bit on the polo and jeans crowd.