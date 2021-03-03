How to Spend it: So you got a gift card to Amazon

Per Fortune Magazine, gift card giving was up, WAY up during the 2020 holiday season. I’d be willing to bet that a large percentage of us Dappered readers received some of that fantastic plastic. Yet each year, over $3 billion in gift cards go unused(!!). We’re here to change that. (I know, what an altruistic bunch we are. No?) In our annual series titled How to Spend It, we’re curating a bunch of items from a selection of stores you might/most likely got a gift card to (some very Dappered-y, some less so because Aunt Karen wasn’t sure). Our goal is to show you what’s worth it at various price points. You CAN spend it all in one place, dear!

Brand Note: You and I are no strangers to the massive online marketplace that is Amazon. They have over 500 million products with over 165 million items in clothing, shoes, and jewelry alone. That’s…. a lot of stuff to sift through to find the proverbial needle in a haystack. Ain’t nobody got time for that! That, and most of it on the “style” front is pretty… lacking. So to help us narrow down the list, we’ve tried to stick to the Amazon family of brands: Amazon Essentials, Buttoned Down, Goodthreads, etc. …unless we found something else that piqued our interest. Also, don’t forget about Prime Wardrobe’s 7-day try-on period. Note: Pricing, sizes, and availability will often vary greatly, usually by size and vendor, so check frequently.

Under $25

Amazon comes in swinging HARD with their budget clothing lines. Their Essentials line seems to be equivalent to Old Navy, while the Goodthreads line is most similar to stuff from the Gap (see a round up review from fall 2020 right here). Their Peak Velocity line is their version of athletic wear from Nike. In all honesty, everything I’ve had from their house brands has been pretty decent.

From $25-$50

This price point encompasses sweaters and pants territory. And minus the jeans, a lot of this stuff seems spring ready. Spring ready and affordable enough that even if it only lasts a season or two, it’s not that big of a deal. But like I mentioned before, everything I’ve tried from the ‘zon has been pretty decent.

From $50-$100

The often-recommended Clarks chukkas are a staple in the “smart casual” style and you can’t go wrong with a Levi’s denim trucker jacket, either. I wore that Invicta Pro Diver for years before it finally broke. It’s a very common Rolex Submariner homage.

From $100-$200

Once you pass that $100 hurdle, your options really open up. Grab some new Spring sneakers from Veja or New Balance. If you need some new boots, I actually recommend those Golden Fox Boondockers that I reviewed pre-Covid. They’re a great budget option if you’re not looking to spend Red Wing or Wolverine prices. If you need some new jeans, Nudie makes great Euro-fit options.

From $200+

Amazon’s reach is insanely far and the sheer amount of offerings are hard to comprehend. With that said, here are a few spendy options that I highly recommend. I’ve personally owned and worn that Arc’Teryx Atom LT jacket for the past three seasons. It’s great for the Southern Spring and Fall days I experience in my neck of the woods, but won’t be warm enough for y’all up there in the Northeast or Northwest parts of the country. I’m also a big fan of Baracuta’s classic G9 jackets. If they’re good enough for Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Steve McQueen, and Daniel Craig, they’re good enough for you and me. And lastly, this wouldn’t be one of my Dappered pieces if I didn’t recommend a pair of RM Williams chelsea boots!