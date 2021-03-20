20% off Target Goodfellow Tops & Shorts, Shoe Shine Time, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A (very) late addition to Monday’s tripod, so worth another mention here. Target Circle = their free to sign up rewards program. Pretty simple stuff. Pants are excluded, as is outerwear, but if you’re prepping for spring on the cheap, now’s not a bad time to save a few bucks at Tar-zhay. Big thanks to our guy Ryan for the tip!

The Pick: Cedar Shoe Valet – $89.60 ($128)

Raise your hand if you’ve shined/polished any shoes lately. Yeah me neither. Even if you’ve been keeping up with dressing well during this whole mess, maybe you’ve slacked on keeping up on… keeping up your shoes. This’ll solve that. Now 30% off. Made in the USA, and comes stuffed with two horsehair brushes, two horsehair daubers, two polishing cloths, as well as black and brown shoe cream. All the essentials. Part of a larger “up to” (key words: up to) 70% off shoes and accessories flash sale, which ends today 3/11.

By and large this is not an amazing sale. BUT. There are a few items that are actually more than half off (a pretty hefty and rare discount for J. Crew) if you keep your eyes peeled. Look for stuff that’s at or OVER that 40% off “ceiling.” Yes, there’s stuff in the “up to 40% off” section that’s… more than 40% off. Beats me. Then if you apply that extra 15% off code EXTRA, you’ll get the item over half off. Picks above are limited to those items. Ta-da? I think?

A HUNDRED BUCKS. But they’re guaranteed for ten years, come with the “we’ll repair it” guarantee, and these things are made out of premium, hard wearing materials (23 oz fleece from South Carolina, Zippers from Georgia, metal tipped drawcords, etc.) Listen, the 10-year hoodie is either something you’re all in on, or something you want nothing to do with. And that’s okay, either way. Zip fronts are $108. Pullover styles are $98.

Certainly not as good as their once (maybe twice?) a year open-box half off clearance blowouts… but still very good for Christopher Ward. Because they don’t run perpetual codes (although if you’re on their snail-mail list, you might get a $150 off voucher every so often in the mail). A flat 15% off. Swiss made watches. Really nice specs. Great designs. One of the very, very, VERY rare premium watch brands that don’t charge stratospheric insane luxury prices (like Rolex or Omega). Oh they ain’t cheap. But they’re not the other guys.

Probably a little late for the topcoats they still have (although those are pretty picked over in sizes), BUT… it’s very much vest weather for a lot of the country. And if you want something a little “nicer” than your average cheap synthetic puffer, then their 70% wool/30% poly, matte, water resistant down vests are really, really, really nice #menswear way to do the vest thing. And no, you don’t have to wear them over a sportcoat as shown. Sweaters or long sleeve polos or hoodies? Just fine. A terrific way to upgrade a basic style like a puffer, only in a wool blend shell that’s more timeless classic and less space age shine. Final sale of course. No returns. That’ll happen with outerwear in early spring. Brands want to get rid of this stuff.

Also worth a mention: